Sponsor spotlight: Walking farther together

There is a proverb attributed as an African proverb, although its exact origin is unclear: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” During a recent pilgrimage in Rome, this proverb took on special meaning for me.

While in Rome, I registered to walk through four of the Holy Doors: St. Mary Major, St. John Lateran, St. Paul Outside the Walls, and St. Peter’s Basilica. These Holy Doors are opened by the Pope to mark the beginning of a Jubilee year, celebrated in the Roman Catholic Church every 25 years. For Roman Catholics, passing through a Holy Door is a pilgrimage of forgiveness and renewal. The doors are an invitation of Jesus Christ, as Jesus said in John 10:9: “I am the door. If anyone enters by me, he will be saved and will go in and out and find pasture.” Nonetheless, people don’t have to wait 25 years to enter into a relationship with him!

I planned my pilgrimage to pass through all four Holy Doors in one day. My first stop was at St. Mary Major at 8 a.m., and I intended to end at St. Peter’s Basilica around 4 p.m. The week I was in Rome, temperatures were in the low 90s with high humidity. The walk from my accommodation near the Trevi Fountain to St. Mary Major was just over two miles…not too bad! I made that stretch with ease.

St. Mary Major’s Holy Door and interior were, to me, the most beautiful. I saw nuns preparing the table and felt immense gratitude in the presence of fellow worshipers and pilgrims. Afterwards, as I began the walk to St. John Lateran, I felt a deep sense of purpose and magnanimity—though that feeling would fade by day’s end.

St. John Lateran was about a mile and a half away. Though my resolve had dulled slightly, I remained deeply grateful to walk through another Holy Door, reciting Jesus’s words: “I am the door…” The magnificence of the church and the energy of fellow pilgrims gave me fresh resolve for the next leg of the journey.

That resolve was tested during the four-and-a-half-mile trek to St. Paul Outside the Walls. The scenic beauty faded as I left historic Rome; centuries-old structures gave way to business blocks and modern apartments. My feet ached, and I stopped often at bus benches to relieve my sore back.

At St. Paul Outside the Walls, I had the honor of kneeling before the tomb of St. Paul the Apostle, traditionally believed to be his burial site. My tiny journey that day paled in comparison to the journey St. Paul had taken, not least his journey from Malta during a shipwreck on his way to Rome (Acts 27:27-28:5).

My final leg from St. Paul’s to St. Peter’s Basilica felt the most grueling. However, to look back now and think of St Paul’s journey in comparison puts things in perspective! Nevertheless, my body was getting tired, and I had run out of water. Much of that stretch lay outside the tourist areas, so shops were scarce.

It was during this six-mile walk that the African proverb returned to me: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” At the time, I simply thought about how nice it would have been to have company. I had traveled alone to Rome for a work conference, and most other attendees had already gone home. The phrase kept repeating in my mind as I walked.

Near St. Peter’s, I finally found a shop and gulped down water. When I arrived for my scheduled procession through the final Holy Door, I joined a group to enter the Holy Door together. By this time, my exhaustion had pushed the African proverb out of my head, and I didn’t connect the profundity of walking through this Holy Door as a group. While I treasured walking through the Door together, inside, I separated from the group to explore at my own pace.

Later, I noticed that the group had been allowed behind the roped-off area around the tomb of St. Peter the Apostle. I rushed to explain to the attendant that I had been part of that group, but I was told that since they had already passed through, I could not go through alone.

Suddenly, the proverb came rushing back: “If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Though I had been able to explore at my own pace, I hadn’t gone as far or seen as much as I would have if I had stayed with the group.

This missed opportunity, as the words came rushing back to me, has been a keen teacher about how vital it is to walk together. Not just to have seen more, but this moment extended beyond itself, becoming a teaching moment about life in general.

This is my last contribution to My Edmonds News as I will be moving out of state to be closer to family. They are the village set up in my heart, and I desire to walk closely with them. However, it has been an honor to be a resident of Edmonds as part of this community. We walk farther together, and I will continue to walk with this community in my heart, as well.

With love and gratitude,

Tiffany

Dr. Tiffany Ann Butler

Writer in Residence at Holy Trinity Edmonds

