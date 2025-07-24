Sponsored: A hub for hope — Millennia Ministries reaches thousands every year

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

My Neighborhood News Network has partnered with the Verdant Health Commission to profile the work of local nonprofits that advance the health of our whole community.

Millennia Ministries in Everett is a hub for hope, healing, transformation and community impact. Driven by a compassionate and passionate staff committed to helping others overcome life’s challenges and achieve lasting success, it delivers programs and services that help community members break the cycle of poverty.

This BIPOC, woman-led nonprofit organization equips people with real-world skills and access to food, housing, mental health assistance, job training, employment and mentorship through its programs. So far this year, Millennia has reached over 9000 clients: it has served over 21,000 meals, distributed almost 2500 diapers, held 16 financial literacy workshops and 10 mental health group and training sessions.

Donte and Maysa Lowe are stellar examples of Millennia’s life-transforming impact. Ten years ago they were about to become first-time parents and had several important life details to figure out. They were living with Maysa’s mom and initially came to Millennia with the need to supplement their food resources.

“Before enrolling in the programs Millennia offers, I found myself in a place of real need. I wanted to lead my family well, and I realized that journey had to begin with my own mental and emotional health,” Donte said. “Through Millennia’s health and wellness classes, I gained a deeper understanding of the mental traumas I had experienced and began the healing process. These classes equipped me with practical tools to navigate stress, anxiety, and the everyday challenges of life more effectively.”

“Seeing families move from crisis to stability is what fuels my passion,” said Ashley Kiboigo, housing lead at Millennia. “Dante and Maysa exemplify the resilience and strength we see in so many families. Their journey reflects the power of community support and the impact that stable housing [and supportive services] can have on rebuilding lives.”

Over time, the Lowes participated in other services to help them reach their goal, which was not just to get by, but to thrive. The organization helped the Lowes create a life plan and provided mentorship in several areas, such as finding employment, completing their education and securing affordable housing.

“The Lowes are an exemplary client family because they were willing to put in the time and effort to improve their situation,” Millennia’s Program & Services Adviser Erika Phillips said. “Today, it’s safe to say that they have reached their goal of thriving because not only are they doing well supporting their own growing family, they both volunteer and mentor others through church and community organizations. The Lowes are an inspiration in the community.”

“This place isn’t just an organization, it’s a family. Millennia has truly helped us move toward a healthier, more grounded, and purpose-filled life,” said Donte. “What sets Millennia apart is not only the valuable knowledge they provide, but the genuine compassion and care with which they do it. From housing support to grocery assistance and educational classes, Millennia provided the resources and encouragement that empowered me to succeed.”

Another factor that distinguishes Millennia from other similar organizations are the people who work there. “Eighty percent of our staff have lived experience and are currently navigating many of the same challenges faced by those we serve. This creates a deeper, more authentic connection with our clients,” Phillips said. “From our Founder and Executive Director Leilani Miller to the dedicated team members serving in our Bistro, we each carry the weight and wisdom of our personal journeys, past or present. These experiences fuel our passion and drive our commitment to meeting needs and transforming lives, helping those we serve move from surviving to thriving.”

The nonprofit relies upon volunteers to maximize their outreach and impacts, Phillips said. “Our volunteers do various types of work, from packing outreach bags with food, paper goods and sometimes hygiene products, to assisting with departments, to participating in our Bless the Block and other community events. We’re currently looking for 20 volunteers for an upcoming community outreach in August.” If interested in any of these opportunities, contact her.

Phillips encourages people in need of services to call Millennia at 425-259-3555. “Calling us is the fastest way to receive information and get connected. We service anyone throughout Snohomish County and sometimes beyond, depending on the situation and circumstances.”





