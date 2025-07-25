St. Alban’s Episcopal Church hosting Community ‘Night Out’ event Aug. 5

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

St. Alban’s Episcopal Church in Edmonds is hosting a free National Night Out event from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 5.

There will be free food, kids’ activities for all ages and visits with local first responders, including the Edmonds Police Department and South County Fire Department.

The event will be in front of St. Alban’s Church, located at 21405 82nd Pl. W. in Edmonds, very near the Five Corners roundabout.

All are welcome to come and enjoy food, backyard games, prizes, street chalk, soccer and volleyball games. Guests are also welcome to contribute non-perishable food donations and/or money for the Edmonds Food Bank, but this is not required to attend.

National Night Out, an annual community-building campaign held on the first Tuesday of August, is designed to enhance relationships between neighbors and law enforcement and other first responders.

For more information, contact St. Albans at 425-778-0371.