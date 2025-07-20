Sunday, July 20, 2025
Sunday’s annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will combine floral beauty with local history

Larry Vogel

Past Edmonds in Bloom President Carol Murray welcomes guests to the Saturday host tour. (Photos by Larry Vogel)
The local dahlia season is at its peak, and many gardens feature stunning displays of these perennial favorites.
Garden tour director Patty Fleming thanks the garden hosts for opening their homes for the event.
Originally constructed at the Edmonds railroad station to house the station master, the Station Masters House has been moved three times and is now the home of Gene and Linda Nicholson. Together, they have turned it into an historic and floral showcase.
There were many opportunities for photos.
The honeybees were busy on this lavender plant.
A guest takes a quiet moment in a garden swing chair.
In keeping with the historic nature of the homes, many gardens featured traditional walkways, picket fences and arbors.
Hydrangeas, a timeless garden favorite.
Brad and Laura Bernatek welcome visitors to their garden. Their home was built in 1901.
Garden enthusiasts take note and exchange ideas to bring home to their own gardens.
A traditional Italian-style plaza fountain adds a vintage touch.
These garden hosts maintain a dedicated vegetable garden for the Edmonds Food Bank.
Garden host Shirley Pauls constructed a photo board to explain the history of her home and the evolution of her garden.

In a new twist on an old tradition, this year’s ever-popular Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour — running this Sunday from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. — takes visitors back more than 100 years. Attendees will explore the gardens, lawns and specimen plants in the gardens of historic Edmonds homes, some dating back to the 19th century. This year’s tour featured eight gardens, many of which are part of homes that are listed on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. Their stories add a fascinating backdrop to the stunning floral and landscape displays that have been designed and tended by the present owners, many of whom see the garden as a reflection of their home’s history.

“Owning and living in an historic home is a special privilege,” said one owner. “But a big part of that is maintaining the home and grounds to preserve their historic integrity as pieces of our community heritage.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of visitors this Sunday,” said event organizer Patty Fleming, who along with her committee of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers has been planning the event for more than a year and has created what they hope will be an immersive experience for guests. “In the spirit of our historic theme, you might see garden hosts, volunteers and guest dressed in period costume,” Fleming added. “At each location visitors will hear live music and observe artists at work, many creating plein air art inspired by the gardens and the historic homes.”

This year’s event is almost completely sold out. As of Saturday afternoon, a handful of tickets at $30 each were still available at the Edmonds Ace Hardware store — first-come, first-served.

Learn more about Edmonds in Bloom here.

On Saturday, Edmonds in Bloom hosted a special “host tour” for garden hosts and invited guests. My Edmonds News was there and caught the flavor of the event in the accompanying photos.

