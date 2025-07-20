Sunday’s annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour will combine floral beauty with local history

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

In a new twist on an old tradition, this year’s ever-popular Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour — running this Sunday from 11 a.m. till 4 p.m. — takes visitors back more than 100 years. Attendees will explore the gardens, lawns and specimen plants in the gardens of historic Edmonds homes, some dating back to the 19th century. This year’s tour featured eight gardens, many of which are part of homes that are listed on the Edmonds Register of Historic Places. Their stories add a fascinating backdrop to the stunning floral and landscape displays that have been designed and tended by the present owners, many of whom see the garden as a reflection of their home’s history.

“Owning and living in an historic home is a special privilege,” said one owner. “But a big part of that is maintaining the home and grounds to preserve their historic integrity as pieces of our community heritage.”

“We’re looking forward to welcoming hundreds of visitors this Sunday,” said event organizer Patty Fleming, who along with her committee of Edmonds in Bloom volunteers has been planning the event for more than a year and has created what they hope will be an immersive experience for guests. “In the spirit of our historic theme, you might see garden hosts, volunteers and guest dressed in period costume,” Fleming added. “At each location visitors will hear live music and observe artists at work, many creating plein air art inspired by the gardens and the historic homes.”

This year’s event is almost completely sold out. As of Saturday afternoon, a handful of tickets at $30 each were still available at the Edmonds Ace Hardware store — first-come, first-served.

Learn more about Edmonds in Bloom here.

On Saturday, Edmonds in Bloom hosted a special “host tour” for garden hosts and invited guests. My Edmonds News was there and caught the flavor of the event in the accompanying photos.