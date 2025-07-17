Take a break from the heat at these local cooling centers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!
With warmer summer weather this week, the City of Edmonds suggests the following Edmonds cooling sites:
Waterfront Center – 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Edmonds Library – 650 Main St., Edmonds
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday
10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday
1-5 p.m. Sunday
For additional information about other cooling centers in Snohomish County, see the county webpage. It includes information about cooling centers, clean air centers, emergency cold weather shelters and more.
