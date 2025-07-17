Thursday, July 17, 2025
HomeNewsPublic SafetyTake a break from the heat at these local cooling centers
Public Safety

Take a break from the heat at these local cooling centers

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today?

Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

With warmer summer weather this week, the City of Edmonds suggests the following Edmonds cooling sites:

Waterfront Center – 220 Railroad Ave., Edmonds
8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Edmonds Library – 650 Main St., Edmonds
9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Thursday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday-Saturday

1-5 p.m. Sunday

For additional information about other cooling centers in Snohomish County, see the county webpage. It includes information about cooling centers, clean air centers, emergency cold weather shelters and more.

Thanks for being a committed reader and getting to the end of story. To help us tell many more stories in our community, please donate to our newsroom today!

Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Previous article
Crime victim programs in Washington struggle as funding erodes
Next article
Guest contributor: Six must-try Asian eats along Highway 99

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO