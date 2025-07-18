Friday, July 18, 2025
Test your knowledge at Washington Kids Trivia Night Fundraiser July 21

Brigid’s Bottleshop in Edmonds. (Photo by Nick Ng)

Washington Kids in Transition invites the public to its Trivia Night Fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 21 at Brigid’s Bottleshop at 188 Sunset Ave. S.

The free event helps provide essential school supplies to unhoused and low-income students in the Edmonds School District.

Guests should plan to show up by 6:00pm to grab a pint, build their teams (maximum of four players) and enter to win raffle prizes before trivia kicks off at 6:30 pm.

All proceeds from the raffle ticket sales will go toward the bulk purchase of school supplies and backpacks to ensure 700+ students in need will have what the necessary tools for a successful school year.

“Back-to-school season can be stressful for families struggling to make ends meet,” said Executive Director Kim Gorney. “With community support, we can remove barriers and give every student a strong start.”

Bring your friends, test your knowledge, and make a difference.

For more information or to donate, visit http://www.washingtonkidsintransition.org.

