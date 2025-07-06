The Center: A Place of Hope founder Gregory Jantz dies

Gregory Jantz, Ph.D., a pioneer in the field of mental health treatment and the founder of The Center: A Place of Hope in Edmonds, has died.

Jantz “tragically lost his life in an unexpected accident about 8 p.m. yesterday, July 4, at his home in Woodway,” said family spokesperson Shannon Sessions. “The family is deeply touched by the outpouring of love, prayers, support from friends, colleagues and members of the public during this incredibly difficult time. They ask for privacy and respect for the family as they navigate this heartbreaking loss.”

A pioneer of whole-person mental health care, Jantz forged a new multidisciplinary treatment in the 1980s now viewed as a critical approach to improved outcomes. He was a best-selling author of more than 45 books and a world-renowned expert on various mental health conditions, including depression, anxiety and eating disorders. He was also a go-to media authority on behavioral health afflictions, appearing on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox and CNN.

Jantz is survived by LaFon Jantz, co-owner of the Red Twig cafe and bakery in downtown Edmonds, two adult sons and a daughter-in-law.