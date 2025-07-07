The Local Music Scene — Summer of Music: July Edition

Welcome to the summer of music in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace! With so much going on this will be a two part series, starting with July. July brings us festivals, summer music series’ and weekly entertainment. Wherever you are, there are opportunities for music nearby.

Porchfest Edmonds

Porchfest Edmonds will be taking over the city of Edmonds from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 1. This 100% volunteer-run event has grown and this year — its fourth year — will have around 75 performers. Many streets will be shut down to allow people to enjoy the music across all of the “porches.”

Looking at the lineup for Porchfest this year, we are in for a fantastic event. Every performer is volunteering their time to bring music to the community and with so many performers there is something for everyone. The music programmed for this event represents many cultures, languages, genres and more. The initial kickoff happens just before 1 p.m. Sunday at Centennial Plaza. The full lineup can be found here.

Performances are staggered to allow for full musical enjoyment and to give the audience opportunity to walk around town and take it all in. Please remember that these performers are all volunteering their time and artistry, so give tips. Also, Porchfest is happy to take on more volunteers for this fully free community event. Get in contact and sign up to join.

Main Street Commons

Main Street Commons Summer Music Series has kicked off its first year. The music series is held at the built-in stage at Main Street Commons at the corner of 6th and Main Street, nestled between Virtue Cellars, Molly Moon’s ice cream, Victor Tavern, Johnny Mo’s, Stillhouse Coffee and the new crumpet shop. The music series runs all summer with a variety of live music every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday nights feature jazz from 5-9 p.m., starting at 5 p.m. with the Commons Tones Edmonds-Woodway High School students and mentors, followed from 7-9 p.m. with Jake Bergevin and friends. Saturdays are focused on a variety of bands. Saturday, July 12 will be Moonghost playing a variety of rock and pop originals, July 19 will feature country stars the Cowboy Genius and July 26 will offer indie rock favorites Yost. Sundays feature songwriters from noon-2 p.m. weekly. On July 13, there will be multiple Porchfest artists. July 20 features Rico V and on July 26 Seattle artist Tekla Waterfield will be performing.

Port of Edmonds Sea Notes

The Port of Edmonds annual Sea Notes music series is happening all summer. Every week at the Mary Lou Block Public Plaza there is live music. Bring a blanket and a picnic and enjoy music next to the water. The July calendar is full, with Thursdays jazz from 6-8 p.m., Friday’s Deep sea Jazz Jam Sessions from 6-8 p.m., Sunday songwriters from 2-4 p.m. and every other Wednesday featuring the Edmonds-Woodway High School Jazz Combo.

The Sunday songwriter series July artists include Matney Cook on Sunday, July 13, John Pinetree on July 20 and Beclynn with Jordan and friends on July 27.

Beach Bash at Edmonds Waterfront Center

July 11 will bring a Beach Bash event at Edmonds Waterfront Center from 5-10 p.m. There will be music and food trucks, along with a festive sand bar.

Our World Music Saturdays in Lynnwood

July’s featured Our World Music Saturday will be Sunday, July 27 at Lynndale Park ampitheater. West African drumming with the Washington West African Center will be performing from 2-3:30 p.m. More information can be found here.

Edmonds Concerts in the Parks

The City of Edmonds annual concerts in the parks July calendar includes City Park Sundays from 3-4 p.m. with the Celtic band Golden Bough on July 20 and Latin Jazz group Todo Es on July 27. The series also includes music at the Hazel Miller Plaza on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6 p.m. A variety of genres are represented in this year’s lineup. The schedule includes: July 8, Reggae artist Adrian Xavier; July 10, country rock group Outside the Lines; July 15, funk artists Michele D’Amour & the Love Dealers; July 17, folk group Chimacum Creek; July 22. country blues DK Duo; July 24, jazz vibraphone Dan Duval Good Vibes Trio; and July 29, pop/soul group Sunbeam Tiger.

Terrace Summer Nights

Mountlake Terrace’s Summer music series will be at Civic Campus and Terrace Creek Park this summer. The series has music from 4:30-7 p.m. every Thursday. July 10 features Gina Belliveau at Civic Campus, July 17 will be held at Terrace Creek Park showcasing the Stacy Jones Band, July 24 will be back at Civic Campus with artist Brian Jones and July 31 will again be at Terrace Creek Park with the band Brother John and the Surrogates. More information can be found here.

…And, this is not all. Check your local venue for even more music. Weekly live music can be found at Salish Sea Brewing Boathouse, Engels Pub, Dusted Valley Winery. Vinbero, Bar Americano, Musicology Co and more!

Rachel Gardner has a heartfelt appreciation for art in all forms and believes everyone is an artist, some just don’t know it yet. A dedicated and involved Edmonds resident, she can often be spotted onstage cracking jokes between sets or in the audience enjoying local live performances. She enjoys being playful with her art and finding unique ways of expression, like forming a boho-grunge-folk ukulele trio with local