Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for Edmonds Food Bank Sept. 25 Empty Bowl fundraiser

Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 for the Edmonds Food Bank’s annual Empty Bowl fundraiser, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 25 at the Edmonds Yacht Club, 326 Admiral Way.

According to a news release, this community event “combines food, art and generosity to support the food bank’s vital mission of providing fresh, nutritious and culturally relevant food to nearly 1,200 households every week.”

Guests will enjoy dinner featuring soup donated from local favorites Table for 12, Chef Dane Catering and Pacific Northwest Catering; bread from The Cottage Bakery and salad from Ristorante Machiavelli. The evening also includes fine wine from Jeff Uncorked and an expertly crafted signature cocktail from Niles Peacock. The event is 21-plus and focuses on supporting the food bank’s food distribution programs.

Each attendee will also go home with a unique, handcrafted bowl donated by generous local artists, potters, woodturners, painters and builders. These one-of-a-kind bowls serve as a meaningful reminder of the “empty bowls” in the community and the power of coming together to help fill them.

Last year’s Empty Bowl event raised over $175,000, the most successful fundraiser in the food bank’s history. This year, the goal is to surpass that impact with even more community involvement.

There are three ways to support Empty Bowl this year:

1. Buy a raffle ticket: Available now through Oct. 15 at the Edmonds Food Bank booth at the Edmonds Summer Market or directly at the food bank office — open Mondays 9 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesdays-Fridays 9 a.m.-3 p.m. The raffle is an important part of the Empty Bowl fundraiser and a way to support the food bank even if you can’t attend the September event. Tickets are just $20 and prizes include a 24-person suite to a 2026 Seattle Mariners game and dozens of local gift cards and experiences.

2. Donate a handcrafted bowl: Artists can contribute by donating their work. Handcrafted, painted, thrown, built or turned bowls are a signature part of the event and a highlight for attendees. Community members can also paint a bowl at Glazed and Amazed in Edmonds to donate to the fundraiser between now and Sept. 15.

3. Attend the event: Gather with friends and neighbors to enjoy a memorable night that makes a real difference. Tickets go on sale Aug. 1 and organizers warn that the event will sell out quickly.

“Community support is more important now than ever as we face increasing need and uncertain funding sources,” said Food Bank Executive Director Casey Davis. “We are truly grateful to be part of a community dedicated to resilience and standing together for all our neighbors. Empty Bowl season is the perfect time to get involved and help sustain this essential work.”

For tickets, raffle details, bowl donation information or to learn more, visit: www.edmondsfoodbank.org/events.

Last week, the Edmonds Food Bank provided groceries to 4,498 individuals and currently serves nearly 1,200 households each week. With a focus on nutritious, culturally relevant food, and the support of dedicated volunteers, donors, and community partners, the food bank works to build a community where everyone is nourished.