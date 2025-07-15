Tickets still available for July 20 Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

The annual Edmonds in Bloom Garden Tour is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, July 20. Tickets ($30) are still available in Edmonds at ACE Hardware, Camp Vintage, NW Garden and Stone, and in Shoreline at Sky Nursery. This event typically sells out, so buy your tickets soon. Online tickets are no longer available.

There will also be an opportunity to purchase raffle tickets and enter to win a Rick Steves trip for two to one of four destinations: London, Paris, Rome, or Istanbul. Tickets will be for sale during the Tour outside FIELD, Morgan & Moss, 524 Main St.

Edmonds in Bloom is a volunteer-run nonprofit organization dedicated to enhancing the floral beauty of the community. It achieves this by uniting the residents, organizations, and businesses of Edmonds, supporting horticultural education, and creating a vibrant and colorful place to live, work, and visit.

Proceeds from the Garden Tour and raffle support a variety of community projects and activities. Visit edmondsinbloom.org for more information.