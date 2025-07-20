Sunday, July 20, 2025
Public Safety

Vehicle fire tips from the state fire marshal

Photo courtesy Unsplash

Vehicle fires can be a terrifying and unexpected situation. According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), vehicle fires in the United States accounted for approximately 16% of the total reported fire incidents from 2018 to 2022. In 2024, Washington state fire agencies reported three fire fatalities occurring in vehicle fires.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office provides the following safety tips for preventing vehicle fires:

  • Drive safely and obey the rules of the road.
  • Follow the manufacturer’s instructions for routine vehicle maintenance.

In the event a vehicle fire occurs:

  • Quickly and safely pull the vehicle to the side of the road.
  • Turn off the engine.
  • Have all passengers safely exit the vehicle.
  • Find a safe location to regroup at least 100 feet away from the vehicle.
  • Call 911.
  • Do not return to the vehicle.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3904.

