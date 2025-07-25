Volunteers needed: Red Cross helps down the street and across the state

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

We often think of Red Cross volunteers as responding to major natural disasters around the country, but the truth is they are often needed right here at home — literally.

“The last major house fire in Shoreline was a few blocks from my house,” said Betsy Robertson, communications director for the Northwest Region of the American Red Cross. “So I ended up responding with another neighbor.”