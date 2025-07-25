WA law wipes medical debt from credit reports

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

While a new ruling by a federal judge allows medical debt to remain on Americans’ credit reports, Washington residents will be protected from the practice, under a new law.

Medical debt impacts nearly one third of Washingtonians, while 6 in 10 residents said they would not be able to pay an unexpected $500 medical bill.

Sen. Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane, sponsored the bill, which he said could improve someone’s credit score by an average of 20 points.

“I think there’s just this general understanding that if you wake up and you have a bad day, you end up in the emergency room, that shouldn’t impact whether or not you can get a job or get housing,” Riccelli explained.

Some lawmakers pushed back against the bill, saying it will give an unclear picture of someone’s financial status. The Washington Hospital Association supported the bill, which has been signed into law and will take effect July 27.

The law also bans unauthorized fees, threats of illegal actions and excessive contact by debt collectors. Riccelli argued it is a bipartisan issue, citing research showing the vast majority of Americans want their elected officials to reduce health care costs.

“It’s really unfortunate that things seem to be moving in the opposite direction at the national level,” Riccelli pointed out. “But in Washington, I’m looking to do what other states have done around cutting costs, providing protections for consumers and providing more transparency in pricing.”

Emily Brice, co-executive director of Northwest Health Law Advocates, a nonprofit working to improve access to affordable health care in Washington, said recent moves by Congress will lead to more residents being saddled with medical debt, and the state needs to take more action.

“We are going to need innovative and creative policy solutions and, frankly, state leadership to prevent our health care safety net from being shredded,” Brice urged.