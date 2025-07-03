‘We the People’ protest scheduled for July 4 in Mountlake Terrace

Mountlake Terrace-based Democracy in Action is hosting a “We the People” protest from 3-4:30 p.m. Friday, July 4 at the corner of 236th Street Southwest and 56th Avenue West in Mountlake Terrace.

Organizers invite you to “Come spend part of 4th of July exercising your right to peaceful protest and free speech.”

Flags and signs encouraged.

Learn more here.