Saturday, July 19, 2025
HomeGovernmentCity GovernmentWoodway Town Council July 21 to consider approving $20 annual vehicle fee
City GovernmentWoodway

Woodway Town Council July 21 to consider approving $20 annual vehicle fee

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Woodway Town Hall

Updates from Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine and Fire Chief Matt Cowan are among the items on the agenda for the Woodway Town Council’s 6 p.m. Monday, July 21 meeting. The council will also consider an ordinance authorizing a $20 annual vehicle fee — via a Transportation Benefit District Fund — for transportation improvements in the town as well as an ordinance governing bulk regulations in landslide hazard areas.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. It will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 988 403 062#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.

Previous article
Sponsor spotlight: Perrinville Pressure Washing – your local summer refresh experts
Next article
Poet’s Corner: Impressionism, Living On the Streets, Some Folks Have Issues

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Upcoming Events

View Calendar

© Copyright 2025 | All rights reserved by My Edmonds News

Website by Web Publisher PRO