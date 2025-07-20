Woodway Town Council July 21 to consider approving $20 annual vehicle fee

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Updates from Woodway Police Chief Jason Valentine and Fire Chief Matt Cowan are among the items on the agenda for the Woodway Town Council’s 6 p.m. Monday, July 21 meeting. The council will also consider an ordinance authorizing a $20 annual vehicle fee — via a Transportation Benefit District Fund — for transportation improvements in the town as well as an ordinance governing bulk regulations in landslide hazard areas.

The council meeting will take place at Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W. Woodway. It will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 988 403 062#.

The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.