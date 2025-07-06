Woodway Town Council to hold public hearing July 7 on Transportation Benefit District

The Woodway Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, July 7 at Woodway Town Hall, 23920 113th Pl. W., Woodway. Among the items on the agenda are proposed amendments to Woodway Municipal Code regarding setbacks and geologically hazardous areas and a public hearing on a Woodway Transportation Benefit District, followed by consideration of a related ordinance.
The meeting will also be broadcast via Microsoft Teams. Click here to access the Teams meeting. To call into the meeting, dial +1 323-795-5201. If you’re asked to enter a meeting ID, it is 686 240 689#.
The agenda and packet can be downloaded here.
