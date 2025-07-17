Wednesday, July 16, 2025
Woodway’s Margaret Evans wins Bastille Day petanque tourney

Jack McHenry

L-R: Top place winners Ron Stires, Margaret Evans and Bill Laprade share congratulations. (Photos by Howard Heflin)

Margaret Evans of Woodway finished first in Sunday’s Bastille Day Petanque Tournament. This was the 11th year the Edmonds Petanque Club has staged the open tournament, and the outcome was close. By one point, Margaret edged out Bill Laprade from Seattle. Ron Stires of Edmonds came in third, only two points behind Laprade’s second-place finish.

Sixty-six petanque players took part in the daylong event, competing in teams of three over the course of four games. The Bastille Day tourney is organized as a “panache,” a format in which each person is randomly teamed with two other players for each game. The format insures that as many people as possible get to know each other over the course of the day. After the fourth game, the player with the highest cumulative score is named the winner. Evans prevailed by one point.

The Edmonds Petanque Club celebrated its 11th Annual Bastille Day Tournament with 66 participants.

The petanque club offered thanks to all who helped conduct the tournament and to Edmonds Petanque Club’s sponsors Daphne’s and Rick Steves Europe.

 

