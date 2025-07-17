Woodway’s Margaret Evans wins Bastille Day petanque tourney

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want want to support My Edmonds News!

Margaret Evans of Woodway finished first in Sunday’s Bastille Day Petanque Tournament. This was the 11th year the Edmonds Petanque Club has staged the open tournament, and the outcome was close. By one point, Margaret edged out Bill Laprade from Seattle. Ron Stires of Edmonds came in third, only two points behind Laprade’s second-place finish.

Sixty-six petanque players took part in the daylong event, competing in teams of three over the course of four games. The Bastille Day tourney is organized as a “panache,” a format in which each person is randomly teamed with two other players for each game. The format insures that as many people as possible get to know each other over the course of the day. After the fourth game, the player with the highest cumulative score is named the winner. Evans prevailed by one point.

Start your morning with the latest local news. Subscribe to the FREE Edmonds Daily Newsletter Email Δ We will never send spam or annoying emails. Unsubscribe anytime.

The petanque club offered thanks to all who helped conduct the tournament and to Edmonds Petanque Club’s sponsors Daphne’s and Rick Steves Europe.