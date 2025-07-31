YWCA Pathways for Women shelter needs donations of household items

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Lynnwood’s YWCA Pathways for Women emergency shelter is seeking donations of household items.

Requested donations include:

Sheets — twin and full (fitted and flat). Can be gently used.

Towels — bath size. Can be gently used.

Towels — hand size. Can be gently used.

Deodorants

Dish soap

Dish cleaning brushes. Can be gently used.

Mops

Laundry soap

Bleach

Drop off items at the shelter, located at 6027 208th St. S.W., Lynnwood, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday.