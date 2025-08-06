2025 Edmonds primary election results: Barnett, Newman leading in race for open Position 3 seat

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Erika Barnett was leading in the Edmonds City Council race for Position 3 in early returns Tuesday night from the Snohomish County Elections Office. Barnett had 50% of the vote with Alex Newman coming in second with 41%. Following in third place was Joseph Ademofe with 9% of the votes cast.



The Position 3 seat is now held by Neil Tibbott, who is not seeking reelection this year.

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

“I’m honored by the primary returns and grateful to Edmonds voters for their support and participation in this election,” Barnett said. “The strong response affirms that our campaign’s focus on public safety, responsible financial stewardship and preserving the character of our community is resonating.”

Barnett pledged to “continue knocking on doors, hosting Meet and Greets and connecting with residents across Edmonds. These conversations are at the heart of my campaign —and I remain committed to listening, learning and working together to shape a strong, stable future for our city.”

Newman said he is “honored and excited to continue on the campaign trail to the general eection. I am proud to make my case to voters, focusing on environmental protection, affordability, and public safety.

“What has been and will continue to be important to me is getting out into neighborhoods, knocking on doors, hearing the concerns of Edmonds voters, and letting that inform how to use my own experiences to best represent the residents of Edmonds,” he said. “I cannot wait to keep speaking with voters, finding middle ground, and taking the steps needed to create the Edmonds we want to see today and for years to come.”

Ademofe thanked his wife and children “who stood by me and made many sacrifices during this election.”

“Running against these two candidates was a great experience,” he continued. “It gave me an opportunity to hear the concerns of our residents and become a stronger advocate for the needs of our community. I am wishing both Alex and Erika well as they move forward in this election. I want to say thank you to all who genuinely believe in me and the support you’ve shown without reservation.”

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, the number of counted Edmonds ballots sat at 28% — or 8,839 of the 31,782 ballots sent out to registered voters.

Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Tuesday and will be updated every weekday at 5 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.