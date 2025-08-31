A perfect day for petanque tournament benefiting Edmonds Food Bank

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Sixty petanque players turned out Aug. 23 to support the important work of the Edmonds Food Bank during the 2025 Food Bank Petanque Tournament. After five matches, the Edmonds team of Keogh Singkeo, La Singkeo and Tu Hoang took first-place honors. Edmonds’ Philippe Geraud, Bill Laprade and Joan Poor came in second; and Port Townsend visitors Silas Holm, Bekah Howe and Theo Snyder from Portland finished third.

Financial results are still being tabulated, but the club hopes to make another significant contribution to help fight food insecurity through the food bank. Since the inception of the tournament in 2011, the Edmonds Petanque Club has contributed $89,000 to the Edmonds Food Bank. This year’s total will be added to that amount.

The event was made possible by support from the entire club. Members were out before 8 a.m. to rake the grounds, install the temporary court boundaries, arrange sign-in materials, and prepare refreshments. The club extends special thanks to Howard Heflin for his photography and to Paul and Janice Baron, whose support contributed to the contestants’ prizes.