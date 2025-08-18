Reminder: Affordable housing topic of Edmonds Civic Roundtable ‘Conversation with Council’ Aug. 20

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Civic Roundtable will focus on affordable housing during its next “Conversation with the Council” event Wednesday, Aug 20.

The meeting will run from 7:45-9 a.m. at the Pancake Haus, 530 5th Ave. S., Edmonds.

Among the topics to be discussed during this structured conversation: What is affordable housing? Who qualifies? And where does it exist in our community?

This is an opportunity for community leaders and interested citizens to meet in an informal setting, get to know their councilmembers, learn about and ask questions about key issues facing our community, the organization said in a press release.

The program will feature a conversation between Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine and Chris Collier, government relations director of the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO). It will also include questions from the audience.

There is no charge for the event, although reservations are requested at kpatyourservice@yahoo.com due to limited space. Coffee and breakfast are available from the Pancake Haus.