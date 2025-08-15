Alicia Crank appointed to serve on County Public Facilities District Board

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Alicia Crank, Senior Manager of Philanthropy at Homage Senior Services, has been appointed by the Snohomish County Council to serve on the County’s Public Facilities District Board of Directors.

The Public Facilities District Board oversees the potential acquisition, construction, operation, and financing of regional centers and related facilities throughout Snohomish County. The board is designed to reflect the interests of cities, towns and unincorporated areas across the county.

“I’m honored to serve Snohomish County in this capacity and contribute to decisions that will shape our community’s infrastructure for years to come,” Crank said. “This appointment allows me to extend my commitment to civic engagement beyond philanthropy into regional planning and development. I look forward to bringing my experience in strategic planning and community connection to help ensure these facilities truly serve the diverse needs of our residents.”

Crank, who currently serves as senior manager of philanthropy at Homage Senior Services, brings more than 25 years of combined experience in nonprofit leadership, corporate relations and institutional development to the role.

At Homage Senior Services, she oversees philanthropy and marketing communications for the organization that serves more than 25,000 Snohomish County older adults and people living with disabilities annually. She previously served as Executive Director of Seattle CityClub and held major fundraising roles at AtWork!, CityYear Seattle, and YWCA Seattle | King | Snohomish.

Crank founded Edmonds International Women’s Day and the Northwest WA Civic Circle. She currently serves as treasurer for both the Hazel Miller Foundation and the Children’s Campaign Fund, and is a Seattle Sports Commissioner. She was previously appointed to the Commercial Aviation Work Group by former Governor Jay Inslee.

Crank’s initial term on the Public Facilities District Board will expire June 20, 2029.