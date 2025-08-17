Andrew Morrison Urban Art Gathering at Lynnwood Event Center Aug. 23

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Lynnwood Event Center is set to host an exhibit from Native American artist Andrew Morris, known for his murals and bold visual style displayed across the Pacific Northwest and the nation.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 23

Date: Saturday, Aug. 23

Gallery opens at noon, main showcase runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Location: Lynnwood Event Center, 3711 196th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

Morrison, raised in Mountlake Terrace, is returning for his first art gallery show in years with the Ultra Flat Black Urban Art Gathering at the Lynnwood Event Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Morrison’s art is displayed across Washington in galleries including Edmonds College, Mountlake Terrace Elementary and Mountlake Terrace High School — his slma mater.

He’s received awards from the Seattle Indian Health Board, University of California Santa Barbara, and the James W. Ray Distinguished Artist Award administered by the Artist Trust/Frye Art Museum Consortium, among others.

More information on Morrison and his art can be found at andrewmorrison.org.

