Art Beat: Stories, sounds and scenes

Spotlight: ‘Tools: Form and Function,” a new art exhibition

Opening Reception: Aug. 15, 7-8:30 p.m.

Exhibition Dates: Aug. 15-Oct. 4

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

Opening Friday at Graphite Arts Center, “Tools: Form and Function” brings together artists who explore the design, symbolism and cultural resonance of everyday implements. Whether from the kitchen, the art studio or the workshop, tools are extensions of the human hand and shape our daily lives.

Artists reimagine these familiar objects through a wide range of media, offering fresh perspectives on their utility, symbolism and design. This group exhibition invites viewers to reconsider the everyday tool not just as a means to an end, but as a site of creativity and transformation.

~ ~ ~ ~

Spotlight: : Story Time at Edmonds Bookshop with Suzanne Kaufman

Aug. 29, 9:30 a.m.

Edmonds Bookshop, 111 Fifth Ave. S., Edmonds

Free

Suzanne Kaufman is the New York Times best-selling illustrator of All Are Welcome and the recipient of the Ezra Jack Keats/Kerlan Memorial Fellowship. Her books include her latest title Blue along with A Friend for Ghost and Confiscated.

She has also illustrated Hello Dog/Hello Human, Wherever You Go, All Are Neighbors, 100 Bugs and more.

Her work has received numerous honors, including Bank Street College of Education’s Best Children’s Books of the Year, the Washington State Best Picture Book Award, and recognition from CCBC Choices. Her illustrations have also appeared in the Bologna Children’s Book Fair’s Spectator Child Exhibition.

At this month’s Story Time, Kaufman will feature her book, Blue, a story about a heron and a young boy exploring the world together. She’ll also read from several of her other books and lead a special craft session for young attendees.

For more events, visit Edmonds Bookshop.

~ ~ ~ ~

This week in the arts

A curated calendar of upcoming art shows, performances, classes, author readings, art walks and more.

Jake Bergevin and the Jazz Apostates

Aug. 11, 6-8:30 p.m.

Port of Edmonds Sea Jazz Stage, 458 Admiral Way, Edmonds

Free

Part of the Port of Edmond’s Sea Notes summer music series, the performance will feature local musician Jake Bergevin and his band, the Jazz Apostates. Known for their lively performances, the group will present a mix of classic and contemporary jazz standards set against the backdrop of the Edmonds scenic waterfront.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs or blankets to relax and enjoy the music. The concert is free and open to the public. Tips for the musicians are greatly appreciated.

~ ~ ~ ~

An Immigrant History of Edmonds Theater screening

Aug. 16, 10 a.m. – noon

Edmonds Theater, 414 Main St.

Get your tickets here.

The oral histories on display as part of the “Immigrant History of Edmonds” exhibit at the Edmonds Historical Museum will be spliced into a documentary about why and how immigrants came to make Edmonds their home.

~ ~ ~ ~

Taiko in the Park

Aug. 16, 2-2:30 p.m.

Lynndale Park Amphitheater, 18927 72nd Ave. W., Lynnwood

Free

Don’t miss a high-energy, 30-minute performance by the Seattle Kokon Taiko Drummers.

Taiko is a synthesis of rhythm, movement and spirit, with origins deeply embedded in Japanese culture and history.

Taiko appears in Japanese origin myths involving the sun goddess Amaterasu, and drums are often depicted encircling the head of Raijin, the god of thunder. In ancient times, it was said that village boundaries were defined by how far the sound of the taiko could be heard from the central square.

Made possible through the generous support of Lynnwood Parks, Recreation, and Arts Department and The City of Lynnwood’s DEI Commission.

~ ~ ~ ~

“Main Street Memories”

Aug. 16-17, 1:30 p.m. (premiere); Sunday Aug. 19-21, 4:45 p.m.

Edmonds Theater, 414 Main St.

Get your tickets here.

“Main Street Memories,” a new documentary directed and written by Brandon Tiehen and produced by Emerald Jade, is a portrait of community, change and resilience. The 40-minute film highlights the enduring legacy of two iconic establishments: the Edmonds Theater and the Edmonds Bakery – both have stood the test of time for over a century.

~ ~ ~ ~

Lynnwood Drink & Draw

Aug. 20 (every 1st and 3rd Wednesday.), 6-9 p.m.

Pub 44, 19720 44th Ave. W., Suite N, Lynnwood

Free

Hosted by Lynnwood Arts Commission member Kalen Knowles, this artsy gathering happens every first and third Wednesday at Pub 44. Come hang out, have a drink and draw. Share sketchbooks and interesting conversations.

~ ~ ~ ~

Third Thursday Art Walk

Aug. 21 5-8 p.m.

Downtown Edmonds: printable map

Art Walk Edmonds is a community event held monthly throughout the year. Every third Thursday participating businesses open their doors to showcase local and regional art, offering the public the chance to meet and interact directly with the artists.

~ ~ ~ ~

ArtWorks Artists open their studios

Aug. 21, 5-8 p.m.

201 2nd Ave. S., Edmonds

Free

ArtWorks Edmonds is throwing open its doors to the public this summer. ArtWorks artists will take part in the August Art Walk Edmonds (AWE). Artists will demonstrate various art mediums, as well as show and sell their artwork.

~ ~ ~ ~

(Graphite Arts Center art classes imageJPG)

Watercolor For Relaxation

Sep. 10, 6:30-8 p.m., 10:30 a.m. – noon

Graphite Arts Center, 202 Main St., Edmonds

$45 + $10 supply fee; register here

This class is designed to help you slow down and connect with the calming process of watercolor painting. Begin with a few warm-up exercises, followed by a 10-minute guided visualization to help you fully relax. Then, using watercolor and intuition, focus on painting as a way to quiet the mind.

Instructor Missy Hancock will share watercolor techniques, painting tips and basic color theory along the way.

A $10 supply fee covers the use of professional watercolor paints, paper and brushes. No watercolor experience is necessary. This class emphasizes mindfulness and process over product.

Questions? Contact workshops@graphiteartscenter.org.

~ ~ ~ ~

Draw & Sketch Sessions

Sep. 19 – Oct. 17, 6:30-8 p.m. for adults

Sep. 20 – Oct. 18, 10-11:30 a.m. for teens (ages 14-18)

Frances Anderson Center, 700 Main St., Room 206, Edmonds

Register here.

Join us for a fun, low-pressure 90-minute drawing session focused on sketching and creative exploration. The class will begin with quick warm-ups, move through a series of guided prompts, and wrap with a free sketch period where you can refine ideas or go wherever your pencil takes you. You will finish with a short group recap to share insights and favorite moments.

Open to all skill levels – from total beginners to seasoned sketchers. The class will provide premium pencils and paper. Feel free to bring your erasers or a sharpener.

* If you would like your event included in future Art Beat listings, email nahline.gouin@gmail.com

Based in Edmonds, Nahline is a freelance writer, ceramicist and arts advocate with experience in art museums and performing arts centers. She continues to create with clay, homeschool her son and write as a creative practice. Contact her at nahline.gouin@gmail.com.