Asked and Answered: What was that noise on 220th St SW and 84th Ave W Saturday morning?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Reader Annie Jacobsen heard something odd on her Saturday morning walk. She thought her neighbor was using a weedwacker, but it was louder than that and got even louder as she walked toward the 220th Street Southwest and 84th Avenue West intersection. It was coming from the power lines. She called 911.

Fast forward four hours later, when many Snohomish County Public Utility District trucks and at least six workers were at the intersection. Here is what we learned from SnoPUD’s Public Information Officer, Aaron Swaney.

“A crew was out this weekend in that area changing out transmission (115-kilovolts) insulators. At times, when they get old, the porcelain stacks can have a static noise associated with them. Sometimes it is normal due to the humidity content of the air. Other times it could be potential tracking due to dirt, grime or a broken insulator skirt.”

“We often rely on customers to call in and notify us so we really do appreciate them doing that. The sole purpose of stack insulators, suspension insulators, or pin insulators, are to isolate the energized conductor from the pole or crossarm.”

When insulators fail, the power lines can short circuit, potentially causing a blackout, a brownout or — in the most severe cases — a fire.

Annie did her neighborhood and SnoPUD a favor.

Thank you to our curious reader and alert neighbor for sharing her Asked and Answered with us! If you have a question for Asked and Answered, contact Jamie at jamie@myedmondsnews.com.