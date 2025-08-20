Asked and Answered: Why is the parking lot near the train tracks flooded?

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Resident DC Miller sent this picture to My Edmonds News just after noon on Wednesday. She wanted to know what was going on at the Port of Edmonds property.

The area is west of the train tracks in the 500 block of Admiral Way.

We contacted Port of Edmonds’ Economic Development Director Brittany Williams.

“Port staff and engineers conducted a visual assessment of a 4-foot corrugated metal pipe located beneath Admiral Way, which drains into Puget Sound,” Williams said. “To ensure safe access for the crew, water was temporarily diverted from the basin and into the lot. This measure enabled a comprehensive evaluation of the pipe’s condition and surrounding infrastructure.”

This inspection was part of a standard and routine condition evaluation. Since no major concerns were identified, the next inspection will take place in five years.

If you have a question for Asked and Answered, contact Jamie at jamie@myedmondsnews.com.