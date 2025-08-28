Attorney questions removal of street messages following pro-Palestinian protest

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

A group of pro-Palestinian demonstrators spent about an hour Wednesday morning staging a protest in the Edmonds Bowl neighborhood that has served as home to U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. But a local attorney questioned whether the decision to hose off chalked messages left behind by the protesters violate the First Amendment.

(You can see a brief video of the protest here, sent to My Edmonds News by another reader.)

Cantwell has taken some heat lately for her actions related to the Israeli-Hamas war. She recently drew the ire of the Washington state chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-WA), when it condemned her decision — along with more than a dozen other U.S. senators — to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his recent trip to Washington, D.C. Protesters also gathered outside Cantwell’s Seattle office on Aug. 20, according to this YouTube video.

Edmonds attorney Marissa Ollson — who works out of her home and observed the nearby protest at 7th Avenue South and Laurel Street — had some concerns about how the City of Edmonds responded to the incident. She sent an email to Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen and members of the Edmonds City Council, and also sent a copy to My Edmonds News.

Ollson noted that the protest, which she described as “quiet and peaceful,” included messages written on the street in chalk.

“From my reading of the case law, chalking of public streets is generally considered temporary harmless expression and may be restricted only if there is a content neutral statute or regulation prohibiting chalking,” Ollson said, adding that her brief review of Edmonds Municipal Code did not located such an ordinance.

Ollson received an email response from Mayor Rosen a few hours later, and the city also provided a copy to My Edmonds News. In the email, Rosen wrote that “our police department responded to a 911 call this morning reporting a disturbance in the street involving approximately 10-12 individuals blocking traffic. These individuals were chanting, waving flags, holding signs and spreading unknown substances on the street and onto nearby private property. They had written a vulgar message on the pavement with chalk as well. The individuals were dressed primarily in black with their faces covered,” the mayor said.

According to Rosen, police “did not instruct the protesters to stop. The group was blocking traffic, so they were asked to not block the street, which they did temporarily, however still walking back and forth. The police departed, and the protest was allowed to continue. A single patrol car remained to monitor for their safety a short distance away. Eventually, the group migrated back into the middle of the street blocking traffic,” the mayor said.

After approximately 35 minutes, a second group of three to four individuals approached the protestors and a verbal confrontation began, Rosen said. “Other officers returned to the scene, and the situation was deescalated and the second group left,” he added.

The main group of protesters continued to protest for another 10-15 minutes and then also departed. Once the group left, “the substances were determined to be household products. As a result, a fire truck was called to the scene to wash away the substances. Subsequently, a street cleaner truck was also called to address the situation,” Rosen said.

During the protest, an agitated neighbor made a call to 911 threatening action if the police did not end the protest immediately, the mayor added. “The supervisor on scene was able to successfully deescalate this person so the protest could continue,” he said.

Ollson said that despite the mayor’s response, she is “still pretty fired up” about the situation, adding the she doesn’t believe the city was justified erasing the messages.

“The decision to quickly wash away pro-Palestine messaging is especially concerning because over the last few years there have often been chalk markings in the street along the same block with Black Lives Matter messaging. I walk along this street regularly and have never seen a similar response to Black Lives Matter chalking in the street. The fact that the city has allowed other chalking to remain, political or otherwise, indicates this was a content-based decision to remove the pro-Palestine speech.

“I totally understand that having protesters outside your home dressed in black with their faces covered is uncomfortable — my home is two houses away as the crow flies — but that does not supersede freedom of speech,” Ollson told My Edmonds News after receiving Rosen’s explanation. “I would have a similar response even if the protesters were MAGA, gun rights, Proud Boys, or any other group I vehemently disagree with. The bigger issue is the First Amendment violation.”