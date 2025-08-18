Aug. 19 Edmonds Council meeting includes public hearings on impact fees, cultural access sales tax

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Two public hearings — one for an interim ordinance regarding development impact fees and the other for a proposed cultural access sales tax — are on the Edmonds City Council agenda for Tuesday, Aug. 19.

The council is also scheduled to discuss during its special meeting Tuesday a public safety enhancement sales tax as well as ordinances regarding neighborhood centers and hubs and confirmation and duties of appointive officers. In addition, the agenda includes an ordinance amending city code regarding the city’s business license program. And the council will host the 2024 City of Edmonds Audit Entrance Conference with the Washington State Auditor’s Office.

Regarding the public hearings:

First, the city has two types of impact fees — one for parks and the other for traffic capital programs. They are intended to offset the impacts of new development on the city’s park and transportation systems by providing capital funding for improvements, expansion or new construction of park and street facilities and infrastructure. The city will need to revise its existing impact fees to comply with a new state requirement that jurisdictions adopt fees that produce proportionately lower impact fees for smaller housing units. The city will also need to complete a rate study update, which is estimated to take a year. An interim ordinance would provide time to complete the process, staff said.

Second, councilmembers are considering two types of allowable 0.1% increases to local sales taxes, both of which were discussed during at their Aug. 5 meeting. One funds arts and culture, and the other funds public safety enhancements. The topic of the Aug. 19 public hearing — the cultural access sales tax — would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts. Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum noted at the Aug. 5 meeting that Edmonds had 25 nonprofits that would qualify. He said funding for these programs has evaporated and many local grants are being used to backfill programs formerly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

Further discussion about the public safety sales tax is also on the Aug. 19 council agenda, but no public hearing is scheduled.

The agenda items about appointive officers and neighborhood centers and hubs were also debated at length during the council’s Aug. 12 meeting. The draft ordinance regarding duties of appointive officers adds the new city administrator position to the list of those employees requiring council confirmation, along with covering other “housekeeping items,” according to City Attorney Jeff Taraday. The draft permanent ordinance on neighborhood centers and hubs focuses on small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas as designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, required by state law.

The meeting will begin at 6:05 p.m. in the council chambers, Public Safety Complex, 250 5th Ave. N. You can also participate remotely at zoom.us/j/95798484261. Or join by phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. You can see the complete agenda here.

Prior to the special business meeting, Council Committee B will meet remotely at 3 p.m. to cover the following agenda items:

Draft building and fire code updates.

A letter of agreement with Transpo Group to complete the design phase of the citywide lighting improvements project, which includes five intersections and mid-block crossings where serious injury collisions have occurred: SR 524 at 9th Avenue North; 236th Street Southwest at 84th Avenue West; 76th Avenue West at 200th Street Southwest; 14th Street Southwest at 8th Avenue South and 76th Avenue West at the Interurban Trail mid-block crossing.

Urban forest planner job description update

Combination building inspector job description update

That meeting can be viewed remotely at zoom.us/j/95798484261 Or join by dial-up phone: US: +1 253 215 8782. The webinar ID is 957 9848 4261. If members of the public can’t access the virtual committee meetings with their personal devices, a monitor is provided at the City Council conference room, first floor of Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds. You can see the complete agenda here.

