Bachman says she is withdrawing from Edmonds City Council race

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen no longer has an opponent in his bid to retain his Position 2 seat in November. Jessica Bachman, who filed earlier this year to run against Chen, said Thursday morning that she is withdrawing from the race.
“Unfortunately, I am no longer seeking elected office due to unforeseen personal reasons,” Bachman said.
Chen, a certified public accountant and small business owner, is running for his second term on the council.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.