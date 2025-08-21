Thursday, August 21, 2025
Bachman says she is withdrawing from Edmonds City Council race

Jessica Bachman during a candidate speed dating event in June. (File photo)

Edmonds City Councilmember Will Chen no longer has an opponent in his bid to retain his Position 2 seat in November. Jessica Bachman, who filed earlier this year to run against Chen, said Thursday morning that she is withdrawing from the race.

“Unfortunately, I am no longer seeking elected office due to unforeseen personal reasons,” Bachman said.

Chen, a certified public accountant and small business owner, is running for his second term on the council.

 

