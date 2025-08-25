Back to School Doughnut Day in Woodway Sept. 3

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Woodway students headed back to school — and their parents — can enjoy a sweet treat on Tuesday, Sept. 3, when real estate advisor Terry Vehrs presents his annual Back to School Doughnut Day.
The event, from 7-9 a.m. on the corner of Greyston and Willowick, will feature complimentary Top Pot Doughnuts along with milk and juice.
“Back to School is such a special moment for families,” Vehrs said. “Whether it’s the first day of kindergarten or the last first day of high school, I wanted to create a simple way to bring smiles to our community and make the morning just a little easier (and tastier). Partnering with Top Pot Doughnuts makes it even sweeter.”
