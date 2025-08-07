Barnett continues to lead Newman in Edmonds City Council Position 3 race

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Erika Barnett continued to lead Alex Newman in the race for Edmonds City Counci Position 3, in an update of counted votes for the primary election released Tuesday.

Barnett had 49% of the vote as of Wednesday, compared to 42% for Newman. Her lead decreased slightly from Tuesday’s initial results, when she had 50% of the vote to Newman’s 41%.

The third candidate in the race, Joseph Ademofe, remained in third place with 9% of the vote

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

As of 8 p.m. Wednesday, the number of counted Edmonds ballots sat at 37% — or 11,818 of the 31,782 ballots sent out to registered voters.

Initial results were posted at 8 p.m. Aug. 5 and will be updated every weekday at 5 p.m. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.