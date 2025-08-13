Barnett continues to lead Newman in latest Edmonds City Council primary vote count

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Erika Barnett continued to hold her lead over Alex Newman in the race for Edmonds City Counci Position 3, in an update of counted votes for the primary election released Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Barnett had 49% of the vote as of Aug. 12, compared to to 42% for Newman.

The third candidate in the race, Joseph Ademofe, remained in third place with 9% of the counted vote

The top two vote-getters will advance to the November general election.

As of 5 p.m. Aug. 12, the number of counted Edmonds ballots sat at 38% — or 15,730 of the 31,782 ballots sent out to registered voters.

Results will be updated again at 5 p.m. Aug. 15. Official results will be certified and posted at 1 p.m. Aug. 19.

View countywide results here.

The 2025 general election is Nov. 4. Ballots are scheduled to be mailed Oct. 16.