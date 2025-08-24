Beat the rush: WSDOT travel charts make Labor Day weekend planning easier

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

While pumpkin spice drinks may already be on the menu, summer – and weekend holiday travel – isn’t over yet. No matter where or how people may travel, the Washington State Department of Transportation has tools to help make Labor Day weekend go more smoothly.

WSDOT provides Labor Day weekend travel charts that show the best times to travel on key highways, including:

US 2

Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass

I-5 between Lacey and Tacoma

I-5 between Bellingham and the Canadian border

What to expect

Labor Day weekend is a busy travel time across Washington. Expect more cars, bikes, buses, boats and planes. Most highway construction will pause to help ease congestion, but delays are still likely – especially in popular areas or due to crashes or wildfire activity. WSDOT urges travelers to plan ahead, stay alert and give themselves extra time to get where they’re going.

Helpful travel tips

WSDOT provides tools to help travelers “know before you go”:

Get informed about WSDOT’s online tools , including the WSDOT mobile app, traffic cameras and email alerts.

Visit online traveler information for traffic, weather, ferry schedules and a real-time travel map.

Follow WSDOT on various social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube and X.

Identify safety rest areas before heading out to ensure enough breaks to avoid drowsy driving.

Have a backup outdoor destination as parks and other recreation sites tend to fill up quickly on holiday weekends. If a site’s parking is full, never park along road shoulders. Shoulder parking is unsafe for everyone on the roadway, including emergency response vehicles.

Follow posted speed limits and work zone signs, including possible reduced speeds in work zones.

Never go beyond road closure signs.

Allow extra time for travel as many people are out and about during the weekend.

Most highway construction paused

Most state highway construction will pause from Friday, Aug. 29, through Monday, Sept. 1. However, work zone setups may still be in place. Drivers should slow down and give crews plenty of space. Emergency work may also be needed so travelers should remain alert.

I-90 across Snoqualmie Pass

No work is scheduled over Snoqualmie Pass during the long weekend, but travelers should expect long delays:

Eastbound Friday, Aug. 29

Westbound Monday, Sept. 1

To get alerts about major delays, text START to 85107.

I-90 Vantage Bridge

All lanes on I-90 across the Vantage Bridge will be open Thursday, Aug. 28, through Tuesday, Sept. 2. Outside of that time, the bridge will have only one lane in each direction through the fall as contractor crews work to replace the bridge deck. This project is part of a long-term effort to replace the deteriorating bridge deck, with construction expected to be complete by fall 2028.

Tolling

On Monday, Sept. 1, holiday toll rates will be in effect on:

State Route 520 bridge

SR 99 tunnel

The SR 167 and I-405 express toll lanes will be free and open to all. Visitors and car rental users can find toll info at Good To Go! visitors page.

Washington State Ferries

Travelers driving onto ferries should plan for long waits:

Westbound or island-bound: Thursday through Saturday, Aug. 29–31

Eastbound or off-island: Sunday through Monday, Sept. 1-2

Customers can bypass vehicle lines – and usually board much faster – by traveling as a walk-on passenger.

Tips for ferry travel:

All riders should double check the sailing schedules and sign up to receive rider alerts as last-minute delays or canceled sailings are possible based on vessel and crew availability.

Visit the Washington State Ferries website for more details on making a vehicle reservation for some routes, track the vessels on a real-time map and terminal status.

Trains, airports and transit

Travelers making a trip by train, personal aircraft or bus also should plan ahead to avoid holiday delays:

Amtrak Cascades passengers are encouraged to purchase tickets early and arrive at the station one hour before departure. Trains are running between Vancouver, British Columbia and Eugene, Oregon, stopping at 18 stations along the way. Buses also are available for travel between Seattle and Vancouver, British Columbia and between Seattle and Bellingham. Visit www.AmtrakCascades.com or call 800-USA-RAIL for tickets and schedules.

For information about traveling via state-sponsored airports, visit wsdot.wa.gov/travel/aviation/airports-list or call 360-618-2477.

Check with local public transit agencies for any holiday schedule or service changes, including some Dial-A-Ride and fixed-route service that may not run on holidays.