Celebrate the magic of Vaux’s Swifts at Swifts Night Out in Monroe Sept. 6

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Pilchuck Audubon Society invites the community to experience a spectacular natural phenomenon during Swifts Night Out, happening at the iconic Frank Wagner Elementary School chimney.

Each fall, thousands of Vaux’s Swifts gather in Monroe to roost in the school’s historic chimney before continuing their migration south. According to a Pilchuck Audubon Society news release, this breathtaking event provides a unique opportunity for families, bird enthusiasts and nature lovers to witness these incredible birds up close.

In 2007, Pilchuck Audubon, Eastside Audubon and Birds Connect Seattle worked together to save the old brick chimney at Frank Wagner Elementary School from demolition. The chimney is a critical migratory stopover for the swifts, hosting more than 20,000 swifts on its busiest nights. As a result of its high bird use and the ongoing monitoring efforts of volunteers, the chimney is designated as a globally Important Bird Area and the Vaux’s Swift is the official bird of Monroe, the news release said.

Event details:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 6

Time: 4:30-8 p.m.

Location: Wagner Performing Arts Center/Frank Wagner Elementary School, 639 W. Main St., Monroe, WA 98272

Admission: Free

Visitors will enjoy:

• A presentation on swifts at 6pm in the auditorium

• Educational wildlife booths

• Activities and crafts for children and families

• A food truck on site

• Opportunities to make unique memories and embrace a sense of community

“This gathering of Vaux’s Swifts is a truly awe-inspiring experience,” said Brian Zinke, executive director at Pilchuck Audubon Society. “Monroe is lucky to have this unique wildlife phenomenon, and Swifts Night Out is a chance for the entire community to connect with nature, learn about migratory birds, and be inspired to protect our local wildlife.”

Tips for Attendees:

• Arrive early to secure a good viewing spot, and bring chairs or a blanket.

• Bring binoculars and cameras for an up-close look.

• Check the weather and dress appropriately; the event is held outdoors.

• Invite your friends and make an evening of it – support the local food truck and enjoy a slow, relaxing evening outdoors.

For more information about Swifts Night Out, visit www.pilchuckaudubon.org/swifts-night-out.