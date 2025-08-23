City modifying its walk-in counter service for planning and development center

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds has announced new hours for planning and development walk-in counter service, starting Tuesday, Sept. 2.

The planning and development center permit counter will be open for walk-in service (no appointment necessary) from 8:30-3 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It will be closed for lunch daily between noon-1 p.m.

The location is Edmonds City Hall, 121 5th Ave. N., Edmonds.

The permit counter will be closed on Wednesday.

Planning and Development Permit Center staff are available from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday for telephone calls and digital/remote access.

Phone: 425-771-0220

Email: devserv.admin@edmondswa.gov