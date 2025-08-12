City of Edmonds completed pedestrian improvements at Main Street/5th Avenue intersection

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds recently completed pedestrian improvements on the south approach of the Main Street and 5th Avenue intersection. Transportation safety at this crosswalk has been a concern due to the high pedestrian and vehicle activity, having the highest pedestrian activity compared to the intersection’s other three crosswalks.

For northbound movement, LED lights and a vehicle detection system were added around the existing stop sign. This installation uses a hardwire electrical connection to the sign so that the LED lights flash when a detected vehicle approaches from this direction.

The main goal of this improvement is to have drivers come to a full stop by improving stop sign visibility to capture their full attention. Similar additions have been completed at other intersections within the city, resulting in safety improvements by increasing the number of drivers coming to a complete stop.

Other approaches at this intersection may be considered in the future once the overall benefit of this recent addition is evaluated. Under Washington state law, drivers are required to stop for pedestrians within a marked or unmarked crosswalk. However, pedestrians also need to be reminded to look both ways before entering crosswalks to ensure their safety and reduce any risks of accidents.