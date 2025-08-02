City of Edmonds resumes payments for fire and emergency medical services

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds has resumed monthly payments to South County Fire to cover fire protection and emergency medical services for the remainder of 2025. The city had paused the payments in the wake of Edmonds’ June 1 annexation into the Regional Fire Authority (RFA).

The pause was the result of the city’s interpretation of contract language in the pre-annexation agreement with South County Fire. June 1 marked the start of Edmonds’ new status as a full member of the RFA, following voter approval of annexation during the April 22 special election. Annexation terminates the City’s previous contract with the RFA.

In a June 9 letter to Richard Davis, RFA legal counsel, Edmonds City Attorney Jeff Taraday stated that the language of the agreement “does not appear to create any new or continuing obligation [for the City] to make such payments after annexation.”

In response, the RFA issued a statement saying that it “rejects the City of Edmonds’ position that it was unaware that it would be obligated to pay the remaining balance of the 2025 Contract Payment under the Amended and Restated Interlocal Agreement (ILA).”

Payments to South County Fire remained on hold pending resolution of the matter. See My Edmonds News story from June 11 for more details.

Subsequent legal review of the contract provisions prompted the city to change its position and agree that it was contractually obligated to continue payments through the end of 2025.

In a July 18 letter to the RFA’s Davis, Taraday acknowledged this, saying that having conducted “careful review…of the pre-annexation agreement…the city now agrees with SCF’s position that the city should pay…these post-annexation invoices.”

On July 23, the City of Edmonds issued a payment to South County Fire for $1,707,430.84 to cover the months of June and July. These payments will stop in December of this year; in January 2026 the RFA begins collecting directly from homeowners’ property taxes.

In response, SCF issued the following statement:

“We have received the payment for June and July, and are under the assumption the city will continue to make contract payments through the end of 2025. We are focused on continuing to provide residents with critical emergency services.”