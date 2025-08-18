City once again addressing ‘finicky’ Edmonds train horn system

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The City of Edmonds is once again experiencing problems with its wayside crossing horns, and staff are working to troubleshoot the problem, Acting Public Works Director Phil Williams said. Meanwhile, residents and visitors are hearing the sound of onboard horns as trains approach the city.

“The system has been finicky — i.e., unreliable, for quite some time,” Williams said in an email Monday. The company who sold and maintained it has gone out of business, and so staff are doing the best they can to address issues with the system, he said.

Intended to mitigate unnecessary noise in downtown Edmonds, the wayside horn system is designed to direct the high-volume audible warning signal to the two crossing areas at Main Street and Dayton Street, and away from adjacent residential and business areas. The system became operational in mid-2019, but was beset with initial startup problems including coordinating operations with BNSF, and even a suspected lightning strike.

This latest outage appears to be isolated to the Dayton Street crossing.

“It seemed initially to be related to rain events,” Williams said. “Now it’s starting to glitch more often even without rain.” The approach has been “to reboot the entire system, like you would an old computer,” which staff did on Friday morning, he added. After that reboot, the city follows its protocol with BNSF railroad, which includes calling the train dispatcher to inform them that the system is running again. The dispatcher then messages train crews to not blow their train horns. “Sometimes it takes awhile to get them to stop,” Williams said.

“BNSF always retains the option of using the train horns if they think it is necessary,” Williams added. “When the system is failing frequently, some engineers blow their horns anyway out of an abundance of caution, even if the system lights indicate it is working. Some weeks we dispatch our staff several times to reset the system.

“I have our signal tech down there right now looking at it,” Williams added.

With the company that installed the system out of business, a long-term approach to the issue may be to replace the entire system. That’s assuming the city can find a new vendor and has the funds to do so, Williams said.