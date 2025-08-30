College soccer player from Edmonds recognized for community service

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Edmonds resident Taylor O’Brien, a senior on the women’s soccer team at University of North Caroline Wilmington, has been named to the 2025-26 Fall Good Works Team sponsored by Allstate and the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics (NACDA).

The team recognizes 20 student-athletes for their dedication to leadership, service and community impact, and includes men and women from NCAA Divisions I, II, and III, junior/community college and the NAIA – representing seven collegiate sports, including soccer, volleyball, cross country, field hockey and water polo. Honorees were selected for supporting causes like pediatric cancer care, disability inclusion, food and housing insecurity and education access.

According to a news release announcing the inaugural Good Works Team, O’Brien serves as community service coordinator on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC) board. She leads weekly clinics and coaches children of all abilities for Harry’s Game, a charity soccer event promoting inclusion for special needs children, and assists with Surfers Healing to help individuals with autism experience the joy of surfing at Wrightsville Beach.

She also mobilizes fellow student-athletes to volunteer at Miracle League baseball games, creating unforgettable moments for athletes with disabilities. A three-time Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) Academic Honor Roll honoree and finalist for the Soaring Seahawk Award in 2025, O’Brien combines athletic leadership, academic excellence and a passion for community engagement, the news release said.

According to a profile posted on the UNCW women’s soccer team webpage, O’Brien has served as one of the Seahawks’ team captains for two seasons and is a consistent contributor on defense, having played over 2,300 minutes during her career while tallying three goals and two assists.

She is set to graduate in spring 2026 with her Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science with a minor in biology. She plans to pursue a career as a physical therapist.

O’Brien attended Holy Rosary School in Edmonds and went to high school at Seattle’s Holy Names Academy, graduating in 2022.