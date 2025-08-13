Council OKs code updates on parking and towing, employee positions

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Council approves ordinance governing vehicle parking, towing and impoundment.

Council also formally authorizes employee positions now in the city budget.

Councilmembers continue to provide feedback on draft permanent ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs.

A public hearing on proposed right of way code changes drew concerns from wireless carriers.

City staff are preparing for a council budget retreat Sept. 12.

Code updates related to city right of way, parking and employment were among the items considered by the Edmonds City Council during its Tuesday night meeting. The Council also continued to make suggestions to a proposed permanent ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs, with adoption scheduled for Aug. 19.

Most of the Council items were for discussion only with action deferred to a later date. But councilmembers did adopt two ordinances amending city code: one related to vehicle parking, towing and impoundment, and the other formally authorizing the employee positions that now appear in the city budget.

Vehicle parking, towing and impoundment

Edmonds Police Cmdr. Shane Hawley brought this item back to the full Council after presenting it during a council committee meeting July 15.

For background, Edmonds has one of the largest city codes related to parking in the Puget Sound area, due a downtown area surrounded by housing and parking generated by the Edmonds-Kingston ferry run.

According to Hawley, several months ago a person contested the impoundment of their vehicle during a hearing in Edmonds Municipal Court. That case made it clear the City code was out of date — prompting a review by police, the city attorney and parking enforcement staff. The more streamlined code — passed unanimously by the council — also reflects new language passed by the state Legislature this year that allows residents to park in front of their own driveways.

Authorized employee positions

During preparation of the 2024 adopted budget, City Attorney Jeff Taraday recommended that the City implement a more formal system for controlling employee headcount. This ordinance comes directly from that recommendation, and was passed unanimously by the council Tuesday night. Due to the City’s current budget challenges, the ordinance includes several previously authorized positions that are now classified as unfunded in Edmonds’ 2025-2026 adopted biennial budget.

Councilmember Susan Paine said she hoped that the Council could return the community, culture and economic development director position to the City, depending on the results of the November levy lid lift vote. That position was eliminated to allow the current employee in the job — Todd Tatum — to assume the newly created role of city administrator. While the city administrator role will include economic development tasks, Paine and other councilmembers stressed the importance of eventually having to a full-time economic development employee, if the budget allows.

“I do think that having the [economic] development work being done at the director level is going to be super important for our community,” Paine said.

in a related item, the Council discussed — but decided to wait until the Aug. 19 meeting to vote on — an ordinance updating that confirmation process and duties for “appointive officers.” This measure adds the new city administrator position to the list of those employees requiring council confirmation, such as department directors.

City Attorney Taraday explained that the draft ordinance also includes what he described as “housekeeping changes to clarify some things that were perhaps previously implied in the code.” One of particular interest to the Council was how the pay would be established for an acting director or acting officer — someone filling in on a temporary basis — if they aren’t a City employee. When an acting director is a current City employee — usually someone promoted from another city position — they are paid under the City’s existing pay structure. But in the case of those coming from outside the City, the compensation would be up to mayor as part of the employment contract with the acting employee, Taraday explained.

Some councilmembers expressed concern about the lack of fiscal control over such an arrangement. Councilmember Will Chen proposed an amendment requiring that compensation packages for elective officers “not exceed the highest pay grade” for that position in the City, taking into consideration any benefits that the position would also be receiving.

Councilmember Jenna Nand said she was worried that adding such financial restrictions could hamper the mayor’s ability to fill acting positions. “We have had a lot of volatility in the senior leadership directorship in our city, where mayors have had to make very quick hires,” she said.

Councilmember Vivian Olson then offered an amendment to Chen’s amendment, stating that any exceptions to that upper-end salary cap would need to be approved by the council.

Both of the amendments failed by a 3-4 vote, with Councilmembers Chen, Olson and Michelle Dotsch voting yes.

After much discussion, the Council agreed to revisit the issue at its next meeting Aug. 19, with Taraday agreeing to incorporate councilmembers’ feedback into a revised ordinance draft for their consideration.

Right of way public hearing

The Council heard from staff on proposed City code updates aimed at improving how Edmonds manages its right of way, which was followed by a public hearing.

The digital revolution created a large demand for space on utility poles, and there are also underground utilities that compete with a range of city infrastructure, including water, sewer and stormwater pipes. Staff said the code revisions being proposed address specific requirements for construction permits, including areas such as emergency response work and pavement cut restrictions. There are also regulations regarding the location of utility wires and poles and replacement of existing poles.

The City solicited feedback from utility companies on the code updates, and representatives from Cingular Wireless (AT&T) and Verizon offered public testimony during the hearing Tuesday. Both speakers expressed concerns that they wouldn’t be able to meet new standards, which limit the number of wireless risers — antenna systems used to enhance cell tower signals — on utility poles.

Staff plans to incorporate additional feedback into the right of way code and bring it back to the council for approval at its Sept. 23 meeting.

Neighborhood centers and hubs

The Council continued its review of the draft permanent ordinance on neighborhood centers and hubs. The ordinance focuses on small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas as designated under the city’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, required by state law.

The neighborhood hubs are North Bowl, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

Acting Planning Director Mike Clugston explained that there have been no substantive changes to the permanent code since the council’s public hearing on July 22. “The idea is that we go through any last-minute tweaks, questions, concerns, trying to address those this week,” Clugston said. Staff plan to bring the final ordinance back to council for review and possible approval next week.

Councilmembers asked numerous questions about the various elements of the ordinance, ranging from the size limit for a centers and hubs grocery store (the answer: up to 10,000 square feet) to whether bed and breakfasts are allowed (they are).

Councilmember Jenna Nand shared communication she’d received from a resident of the Medical District Expansion center who worried that with increased density planned both for the Medical District and nearby Five Corners, both neighborhoods would eventually become “one mega center.” Senior Planner Brad Shipley said he believed that concern could be addressed through design standards.

Nand also said she hoped that the neighborhood centers and hubs would offer more opportunities for corner parks, flower baskets and public art in neighborhoods outside the Edmonds Bowl.

Proposed 84th Avenue West street vacation

The final item on the Council agenda was a complex proposal for a street vacation on 84th Avenue West, in south Edmonds near Highway 99.

Staff explained that the City received an application from developer Shaun Leiser to vacate a portion of 84th Avenue West adjacent to 24024 and 24110 84th Avenue West. In processing the street vacation, the city learned that the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) had reversion rights to a portion of the right of way, meaning the applicant will need to pursue the street vacation through both the City and the State.

Leiser also has been working with WSDOT to purchase surplus WSDOT right-of-way surrounding the street vacation area. Given the uncertainties associated with property ownership, staff told councilmembers Tuesday night they are recommending a phased vacation process, and asked the Council for direction on whether to proceed.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch said she worried about the staff time involved in the effort especially if the project wasn’t developed. Other councilmembers agreed there were many unknowns at this point, but decided to move forward with a public hearing Sept. 23 on the idea to receive community feedback.

Mayor’s finance update

Mayor Mike Rosen presented the Council with a finance update, stating that staff are working to prepare for a Council budget retreat Sept. 12. “We’re currently working on the projections for the remainder of 2025 and what that will look like, and then updating the [budget] forecast for 2026 that were reflected in the budget book,” Rosen said. Finance staff has also been busy with training on the city’s new Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software system, along with the annual state audit process that is now underway, the mayor said.

You can watch the council meeting on video at this agenda link.