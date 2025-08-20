Council OKs neighborhood centers and hubs ordinance, public safety sales tax

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

The Council approved a permanent ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs.

Councilmembers unanimously passed a 0.10% public safety sales tax. There was a public hearing on another 0.10% sales tax for cultural access, with action likely in September.

The Council directed the city attorney to prepare an ordinance that would increase city business licenses by 49.5% in 2026.

The Council is off for summer break and won’t meet until again until Sept. 9.

The Edmonds City Council Tuesday night wrapped up work on several significant items, approving a permanent ordinance for neighborhood centers and hubs, a 0.10% sales tax for public safety and a code update to accommodate confirmation of the new position of city administrator.

The meeting began with an entrance conference featuring representatives of the Washington State Auditor’s Office appearing remotely to discuss their process for auditing the City’s finances from Jan. 1-Dec. 31, 2024. These will include an accountability audit, a financial statement audit and federal grant compliance audit.

Auditors will be on site regularly to meet with staff, and once the process is completed they will prepare a report that will be presented during an audit exit conference with the City Council.

Following that, the Council heard from two public commenters expressing their concerns about City finances and proposed tax increases.

Ann Christiansen of Edmonds talked about the just-launched campaign supporting a yes vote on the upcoming $14.5 million levy lid lift that will be before Edmonds voters in November. She noted that the mayor and five of the seven Edmonds councilmembers announced their support for the Yes! for Edmonds campaign as individuals, and questioned some of the campaign messaging.

In particular, she said that “painting the picture of levy costs at $65 a month or $2.13 per day is a bit misleading. First of all, no one pays their property tax by month or day. You have the option of paying $390 at the six-month mark, or $780 per year.” Further, those costs only represent the first year, because after that “the cost of levy goes up by the CPI-U (Consumer Price Index-Urban) every year for six years,” Christiansen said.

Erik Nelson, an Edmonds resident who owns Lynnwood Honda (located in Edmonds) spoke against two 0.10% sales tax increases the council was considering Tuesday night — one for public safety and the other for cultural arts access.

Nelson stated that Edmonds now has the second-highest sales tax in Washington state, and if the Council approves the two increases being considered, the City would have the highest sales tax of any city in Washington.

Because his dealership competes with other vehicle dealers in areas with lower sales taxes, such as Skagit County and Marysville, “those sales taxes cost me sales every week,” Nelson said. “It’s the difference of $600 to $1,000 in a single transaction.”

Nelson said that while he recognized the City is facing major budget issues, “you’re not stopping spending. You’ve got more proposals tonight and in the past nights to continue spending. You’re raising taxes or proposing to raise taxes to continue spending. That spending will create future obligations that you’ll have to pay.”

Councilmembers later heard from local arts supporters during a public hearing on a proposal to create a 0.10% sales tax that would fund a cultural access program. The cultural access sales tax would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts, including a mandated school access and education program for pre-K to grade 12 students. The City would also receive funding to administer the program. Prior to the public’s remarks, Edmonds Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum reminded councilmembers of the city’s 2017 study that showed the economic impact of the arts in Edmonds, which generates related spending for local shops, restaurants and hotels.

Among those speaking in support of the tax was David Brewster, who for 20 years co-owned the Edmonds Bookshop along with his wife Mary Kay Sneeringer. The tax “will enable the strengthening and broadening of the work and reach of our nonprofit arts, culture, heritage and science organizations, not to mention the financial benefits that accrue to the city by the increasing number of visitors our arts organizations attract,” Brewster said. “It is also vital to impart our community’s love and support of the arts to the next generation through the educational programs our local arts organizations offer.”

David Ahlvers, vice president of the Edmonds Driftwood Players (EDP) board, said that while the 66-year-old theatre company “brings thousands of patrons, volunteeers and talent into Edmonds each year for our productions,” it can’t survive on ticket revenue alone. Having a cultural access sales tax would “create an avenue for EDP to help meet our funding goals,” Ahlvers said.

Several others spoke both in person and remotely during the hearing, all expressing support.

Councilmembers did not take action on the cultural access tax Tuesday, but it may consider it during the next council meeting, which won’t be until Sept. 9 due to a summer break.

The Council did, however, unanimously approve the 0.10% public safety sales tax after a brief discussion. In motioning to approve the tax, Councilmember Vivian Olson said it makes sense for several reasons: For starters, the City already spends “an extraordinary amount of our total budget on public safety,” Olson said. In addition, revenue generated from the tax “can also be used on our rapidly expanding expense in the area of public defender costs” mandated by state law. Finally, having such a tax will make the City eligible to apply for additional public safety-related grant dollars, she said.

Addressing the comments made earlier about competing with cities that have lower sales taxes, Olson and other councilmembers said that neighboring cities are also facing financial trouble and it’s likely they will be approving similar taxes — which could equalize the playing field.

In addition, the meeting included a public hearing on park impact fees, required because the Council adopted an interim ordinance on the fees July 22. Parks, Recreation and Human Services Director Angie Feser explained that the city will need to comply with a new state requirement that jurisdictions adopt fees that produce proportionately lower impact fees for smaller housing units. The City will also need to complete a rate study update, which is estimated to take a year.

No one testified during the park impact fees public hearing.

The Council also agreed, after a fair amount of discussion, to direct the city attorney to draft an ordinance that will raise the City’s business licensing fees by 49.5%. The fees, which haven’t been increased since 2009, would go into effect in 2026. They are currently $125 for a commercial business license, $100 for a home occupation license, $50 for a non-residential commercial license and $50 for a renewal fee.

Councilmembers agreed with City Clerk Scott Passey that eventually there should be a tiered system for business licenses based on business income level. An amendment by Councilmember Michelle Dotsch to reduce the fee increase from 49.5% to 30% was defeated, as was an amendment by Councilmember Jenna Nand to eliminate the requirement for commercial businesses to submit a floor plan along with their application.

In addition, the Council agreed to include in the ordinance two proposals from Passey. The first was to reduce the threshold exemption from $12,000 to $4,000 (based on annual gross income) for a non-resident City business licenses. “Adopting the $4,000 threshold would capture more business activity, including mechanical contractors for HVAC work, plumbers for water heater and smaller jobs, fence contractors, and small remodelers,” Passey said. The second was to increase the business license approval timeframe from 15 days to 120 days for businesses with outstanding code issues.

Final approval of the neighborhood centers and hubs permanent ordinance came after months of Edmonds Planning Board and Council work and debate. The centers and hubs focuses on small-scale multifamily housing and neighborhood commercial areas as designated under the City’s 2024 Comprehensive Plan update, required by state law. The neighborhood hubs are North Bowl, West Edmonds Way, South Lake Ballinger, Maplewood and East Seaview, while the centers are Westgate, Five Corners, Medical District Expansion and Firdale.

The Council spent a while Tuesday night considering multiple unsuccessful amendments, mostly from Councilmember Dotsch. They included efforts to add specific language to ensure that the new zoning wouldn’t impact critical areas and the shoreline management plan. Staff said that such a language addition was unnecessary since critical areas have top priority when it comes to zoning, and that there are no neighborhood centers and hubs in the city’s shoreline areas.

Councilmember Olson said that she supported the amendment, adding “it’s a subject worth being crytal clear about.” In contrast, Councilmember Chris Eck she worried that adding such language could be “misleading to our public that there is a problem when there isn’t.”

In the end, the amendment failed by a 2-5 vote, with Dotsch and Olson supporting.

Other unsuccessful amendments included those that would have added language requiring a transition zone across the street from a low density residential lot (which failed 3-4 with Dotsch, Olson and Nand supporting) and an effort to remove all references to through-block connections. A through-block connection is a pedestrian pathway that can provide a direct route through a city block, often connecting two streets or public spaces that would otherwise require a longer detour. Dotsch said that the concept deserved more vetting before being placed in the ordinance, and Olson and Council President Neil Tibbot supported her, but the amendment also failed on a 3-4 vote.

The final vote to approve the neighborhood centers and hubs ordinance was 6-1 with Dotsch voting no.

The council’s final action of the evening was to approve a change in city code that addresses the addition of the new city administrator position for confirmation purposes. Mayor Mike Rosen told the council that other issues raised by the council last week related to director-level appointments — including compensation and contracting — would be handled at a later date. The measure was approved by a vote of 5-1, with Dotsch opposed and Councilmember Will Chen abstaining.