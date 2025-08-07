Donate your vehicle and support local news!

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Donate your vehicle — car, truck, boat, RV or motorcycle — and support My Neighborhood News Network’s mission to build a financially sustainable nonprofit news organization focused on civic education and engagement for all stakeholders.
Simply complete the form at this link to arrange the pick-up of your vehicle donation, at no cost to you. You may qualify for a tax deduction while helping us provide trusted local news for South Snohomish County.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.
By commenting here you agree to abide by our Code of Conduct. Please read our code at the bottom of this page before commenting.