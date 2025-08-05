Edmonds City Council focuses mostly on finances at Monday meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Key takeaways:

Finance Director Richard Gould prepared and shared a robust financial report as councilmembers inch closer to the mid-biennium modification deadline and a budget retreat set for Sept. 12.

Councilmembers agreed to move two potential sales tax ideas forward – one for the arts and the other for public safety – as they look to fill financial holes. The public is invited to share their thoughts.

The street vacation ordinance passed 7-0, allowing the city to sell some public easements to interested adjacent property owners.

The 75th Place West Street Map amendment passed 7-0.

Acting Public Works Director Phil William’s contract was extended through Aug. 31, 2025

The Edmonds City Council mostly focused on money Monday night: Where the city budget stands now, where the city stands compared to 2024 and the unexpected increases and decreases. The council also discussed two options to generate funding for arts and culture and public safety.

About 10 people showed up in person and another 15 joined online.

Quarterly financial report

The quarterly financial report is a snapshot of the city’s finances. It compares year over year, short- and long-term trends and data. The report informs planning for the next financial cycle. City leaders and councilmembers are working on a mid-biennium modification. [Edmonds works within a two-year budget but has the ability to move money around one year into the two-year cycle.] This modification means they can move money to where it is needed most to address the $13 million year-end budget gap and fund city services both required by law and desired by the community.

This financial report is also the last financial report before the city’s all-day budget retreat planned for Friday, Sept. 12.

The city is looking into non-levy money-generating opportunities (like taxes and fees) and how they will specifically allocate money in the six-year, $14.5 million police, parks and safe streets levy scheduled to go before voters on Nov. 4, 2025. This specificity is also required by law.

Finance Director Richard Gould provided the financial update for the quarter ending June 30. Gould was appointed as the city’s finance director in February. He said he’s getting up to speed by gathering data, working closely with veteran staff, asking historical questions about the city’s finances and hearing from other cities in the same financial predicament. His entire report can be found here, starting on page 191.

The high-level takeaway is that the city shows a $5.6 million surplus for the period ending June 30. The first half-year surplus is offset by the $6 million interfund loan, which Edmonds must repay with interest. This leaves a $1.2 fund surplus. Currently, the city is projected to end the year with an $8.2 shortfall.

Costs and spending are up, most significantly in construction and maintenance and city salaries, which is consistent with neighboring cities.

Report highlights:

The main revenues prepared for analyses reports include: (1) property taxes (2.6% growth); (2) sales taxes (3.4% growth); (3) real estate excise taxes (up 41%, versus 1% as of May); (4) Utilities taxes up by (water 8.1%) and (sewer 9.7%); (5) Charges for services up by 2.1%. These revenues are trending up almost 6% from last year, which is a solid economic indicator midway into 2025.

The total fund balance has increased by $5.6 million as of June 30. In the 2025 budget, the City is projected to see a fund balance decrease of $8.2 million. The most significant reasons for this current difference can be found in the general fund ($4.3 million) and real estate excise tax funds ($1.6 million). The single most significant impact is from the interfund loan of $6 million received from the water and storm utility funds in the first quarter of 2025.

The “All Revenue Summary” shows that the City of Edmonds is over budget in revenues received by 2%.

The 2025 budget is 9% under budget in expenditures. While this is good news, it is largely due to the utility and road funds, which are a combined 61% (street-9%, street capital19%, water – 16%, storm– 8%, & sewer – 9%) under budget.

Staffing shortages and the delay in starting or completing capital projects has contributed to lower spending.

Interest income continues to grow as the year-to-date amount of $1,386,359 is an increase of 5.1% from last year at this time.

Labor costs are under budget 3%. Savings are not visibly higher because the positions were funded through 2025, even though those positions have been cut.

Traffic cameras infractions, which are currently budgeted to bring in $2.2 million have generated just $241,000 so far. The impact this has on the general fund could be considerable depending on how it trends throughout the final six months of the year.

Revenue slides from the report

Gould concluded his report with this: “Our projections as of June 30, based on spending trends in 2024, are projected to a year end of nearly $1.2 million. However, I do not believe that using the prior year or multiple years’ spending is a reliable methodology due to the volatility of those years as well as the timing of capital projects, use of ARPA and other grant funding.”

“So that’s what I try to do is to answer questions that I have and I anticipate you have to make sure the city is as [financially] healthy as it can be,” Gould said to councilmembers.

Councilmembers had many questions and observations.

Councilmember Jenna Nand asked about the lack of realized revenue from the traffic safety cameras. Director Gould said he is working with the courts to understand what is happening. The courts have been understaffed which translates into less processing. Nand also said she appreciated the detailed breakdown of salaries and benefits since it would help guide future decisions about positions.

Councilmember Michelle Dotsch focused on salaries and benefits and asked about differences between an employee and someone under a professional services contract and if there could be a different approach to that that would change the benefit structure.

Councilmember Will Chen asked about police budget increases when the city had fewer staff and a vacancy for police chief. Gould said police salaries are up and the union contract showed a 12% increase. Chen also asked about the investments interest the city is earning and why that can’t be used to pay off bond debt. Gould answered that bonds have codicils with penalties for early payoffs. He said the city’s bonding strategy is a good discussion point for the budget retreat.

Councilmember Vivian Olson followed up on an audience comment about why the city did not use the $6 million loan like a home equity line of credit, just take money as it is needed rather than take $6 million all at once and then pay interest on $6 million. Gould said the city needed that money to “get out of the $5.6 million hole”. He added that interfund loans don’t work like that. “It’s a one-time thing,” he said.

Councilmember Susan Paine asked if Gould is talking to city staff in Lynnwood to see how they are handling their own financial issues. Gould said staff are in contact with Lynnwood as they all use the same financial software and also have traffic safety cameras.

Councilmember Chris Eck asked Gould to consider an annual financial report to increase transparency with the public.

All councilmembers praised the report.

Two sales tax proposals to bridge the gap

The city is looking at two Olympia-approved allowable increases to local sales tax: one funds arts and culture, the other funds public safety enhancements. Each tax increase is $0.1. For perspective, Edmonds’ current sales tax rate is 10.5%. Lynnwood is 10.6%. Mountlake Terrace is 10.5%.

[Civics note: in Washington state, cities cannot implement a new tax without approval from the state legislature. The state grants the taxing authority to cities and counties. Additionally, the state can authorize cities to impose a sales and use tax for specific purposes – like arts and culture – and creates requirements around that tax, but it still requires voter approval in the city.]

The cultural access sales tax would generate $1.3 million each year for up to seven years to fund qualified nonprofit programs in science, heritage and the arts. Community, Culture and Economic Development Director Todd Tatum noted that Edmonds had 25 nonprofits that would qualify. He said funding for these programs has evaporated and many local grants are being used to backfill programs formerly funded by the National Endowment for the Arts.

“This will be on camera forever now [he joked], but if you took that money and divided it [the $1.3 million] evenly among those 25 nonprofits, that’s $45,000 for each. That’s a meaningful contribution to these organizations,” Tatum said.

Councilmembers supported the idea of an increase. Nand made a motion that 50% of the programming funds would incorporate geographic diversity in their disbursement. Dotsch moved to add a public hearing to this discussion. Both were approved by 7-0 votes.

The second proposed tax increase of $0.1 funds a public safety enhancement sales tax, also supported by the council. The two-part proposal includes a grant for hiring, retaining and training new officers and a sales tax for broad public safety and criminal justice needs. The money would be spent on popular programs and the public defenders office.

Assistant Police Chief Rod Sniffen said it was a rigorous qualifying process for the grant but he is certain the Edmonds Police Department would compete well for the funding. “We just finished our accreditation in March and I feel it’s a done deal for us. We meet all the requirements under the [House Bill] authorization process.” He said other agencies and organizations were shying away from it because of the strict regulations.

The council did not opt for a public hearing because the future council agendas were packed and the public has been clear about public safety as a priority.

Action on both sales tax proposals is set for the council’s Aug. 19 meeting.

Street vacation

The street vacation code update passed on a 7-0 vote. The update changes city code to allow the City of Edmonds to sell unused public easements like streets, alleys or trails to adjacent property owners. The sale would come after an analysis, assessment and appraisal of the property value, current use and future use (like continued unfettered access to utilities) that would be part of the transfer of property rights.

The motion included five proposed additions recommended during the July 22 public hearing: increase the number of possible appraisers on the city list from one to four; extend the appeal process from 30 to 60 days; provide clear criteria for approving a street vacation; revise the public notice distance from 300 to 400 feet; recommend approach for providing notice to multi-family housing property owners and residents that is not burdensome on property owners.

This issue generated comments from a small but vocal opposition group that says it is not the city’s property to sell back to an adjacent owner. Resident Ken Reidy said the Edmonds Planning Board made that clear in 2019. Senior Planner Jeannie McConnell said staff took that 2019 work into consideration as they developed this code revision.

In response to the request for clarity, City Attorney Jeff Taraday broke down the city’s position on the matter. “This is an oversimplification, but what are a person’s [the adjacent property owner’s] rights [to use this property]? If they want to grow vegetables in the alley, no street vacation. If they want to develop the alley, they can’t do that without a street vacation. The development has real-world value and the city should receive compensation because they are getting a lot more value.”

Other decisions

The 75th Place West Street Map amendment passed 7-0.

Acting Public Work’s Director Phil William’s contract was extended through Aug. 31 as the city continues to search for his replacement.