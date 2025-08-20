Edmonds Civic Roundtable hosts conversation about housing with a side of breakfast

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Breakfast was not the only thing on people’s minds Wednesday morning at the Pancake Haus in Edmonds.

About a dozen people gathered for an Edmonds Civic Roundtable event featuring Edmonds City Councilmember Susan Paine and Government Relations Director Chris Collier from the Housing Authority of Snohomish County (HASCO).

Paine and Collier discussed affordable housing – what it is, who it serves and where it exists. They also discussed housing issues affecting Edmonds, including the multi-family tax exemption program, mobile home communities and co-living.

Collier said affordable housing units typically serve low-income households, which means their income is below 80% of the area’s median income (adjusted for family size).

An example of an affordable housing community is Madrona Highlands on 236th Street Southwest next to Edmonds Lutheran Church. Housing Hope opened the 52-unit permanent supportive housing community in October 2024.

This October, Housing Hope will have a groundbreaking ceremony for Scriber Place at 5801 194th St. S.W. in Lynnwood. It will offer affordable housing for Edmonds School District-enrolled students and families experiencing homelessness.

The multi-family tax exemption (MFTE) program gives developers a property tax exemption if they incorporate multifamily and affordable housing. Collier said he does not think it is a panacea, but it can help incentivize private market developers.

Edmonds allows MFTEs in the Westgate Mixed Use Zone and Highway 99 Subarea. Of the total units, 10% must be affordable for low-income households. More information about the city’s MFTE program can be found here.

An attendee asked if there has been more support funneled to those who live in mobile home parks. Collier said that after the state Legislature passed the rent cap bill (House Bill 1217) this year, multiple mobile home park owners have tried to sell their parks to housing authorities.

“Most mobile home parks were built in Snohomish County … about 50 years ago,” Collier said. “There is a need for significant capital investment for mobile homes.”

Another attendee asked about co-living housing. Paine said it is a new concept to a lot of communities, including Edmonds. She said the city’s Planning and Development Department thinks “these next two years are going to be a bit of an adventure, a learning experience for all of us” when it comes to this new housing type.

Collier said Snohomish County does not have enough housing. In the next 19 years, the county needs 167,000 housing units. Collier said failure to provide that housing will make “the human experience” harder.

“Adequate housing is the bedrock under which a successful society operates,” Collier said.

Angelica Relente is a Murrow News Fellow covering housing and related issues in South Snohomish County for the My Neighborhood News Network. Contact her at angelica@myedmondsnews.com.





