Edmonds Community Christian Fellowship welcomes new Pastor of Student Ministries

Community Christian Fellowship (CCF) in Edmonds welcomes Casey Duty as the new Pastor of Student Ministries, who will lead all ministries related to teens and young adults.

Duty is a few months away from completing his undergraduate degree in Biblical Studies from the Master’s University and will graduate summa cum laude, according to Senior Pastor Brian Boone. He plans to continue with his Masters of Divinity at a seminary for his next degree.

Originally from Texas, Duty moved to California for an education and a ministry opportunity. He has served as a Family Ministries Associate at Venture Church in Los Gatos, California where he engaged teens in a dynamic youth program.

“Duty is passionate about teens and teaching the Bible. He will make a big impact in our area with young people,” said Boone.