Edmonds Councilmembers Tibbott and Olson earn municipal leadership certificates

Edmonds City Council President Neil Tibbott and Councilmember Vivian Olson each recently earned Certificates of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC). Tibbott earned advanced level certification, and Olson completed the core certification program.

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes current mayors and councilmembers for accomplishing training in five competency areas. The training provides city elected officials with the knowledge they need to effectively operate within the law, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and work to build more equitable communities.

Those who earn the advanced certificate have continued to strive for excellence by attending conferences and training, serving their community and further developing leadership skills.

Tibbott has served on the council since 2016. He is the executive director of Leadership OnRamp, which advances leadership development through executive coaching, facilitated events and workshops.

Olson has served on the council since 2019. A graduate of the U.S. Air Force Academy, she served as a contracting officer during her active duty.