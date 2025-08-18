‘Edmonds is worth it’: Levy lid lift supporters launch campaign to support ballot measure

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Yes! For Edmonds campaign on Monday morning publicly launched its campaign to pass a $14.5 million levy lid lift that will appear on the Nov. 4 general election ballot.

The Edmonds City Council in July voted 5-2 to place Proposition 1 on the ballot as a way to address financial challenges facing the city. The measure is designated for police, parks, planning, streets and sidewalks. Two councilmembers — Michelle Dotsch and Will Chen — voted in opposition, stating the $14.5 million amount was too high.

In a news release announcing the pro-levy campaign, supporters said that Edmonds is in a “fiscal emergency.” Without Prop. 1 and other non-property revenue options being considered by the Edmonds Mayor and City Council, the city would see layoffs of police officers, cuts to park maintenance and assets like the Yost Pool and historic Frances Anderson Center be closed, levy proponents said. The city would also revive discussions around selling the Frances Anderson Center and parks to private developers as a way to raise one-time revenue.

Supporters pointed to the council-approved resolution providing a full list of cuts should the levy fail.

The campaign website includes endorsements from Edmonds Mayor Mike Rosen, five of the city’s seven councilmembers (Dotsch and Chen are not on the list), three Edmonds School Board directors, Snohomish County Executive Dave Somers, Snohomish County Councilmember and State Rep. Strom Peterson, State Sens. Marko Liias and Jesse Salomon, State Reps. Lillian Ortiz-Self, Cindy Ryu and Lauren Davis, and the Snohomish County Democrats. You can see the complete list so far on the Yes campaign website.

Elected officials are endorsing the campaign in their personal capacity and their titles are listed for identification purposes only, the campaign stressed.

“Like so many others, my family and I moved to Edmonds because of our beautiful parks, safe streets, and the strong sense of community,” said Adel Sefrioui, a volunteer with the Yes! for Edmonds campaign. “All of that is at risk if Edmonds doesn’t address its significant revenue shortfall — a structural challenge that has been building for years. Without this levy, the city will face devastating budget cuts — cuts that would leave our city less safe, less vibrant, and less equipped to meet the needs of the future.”

Sefrioui is one of four Edmonds residents who launched the Keep Edmonds Vibrant effort in April. The group was formed in response to reports the city was considering the possible sale of Edmonds’ public property — including parks and the Frances Anderson Center — to help address the City’s budget deficit. The group’s goals were to define vibrancy, determine the real cost of operating and sustaining a “vibrant” city, identify revenues and make recommendations to the council and mayor.

Sefrioui also was a leader of the successful 2024 Yes for ESD Kids campaign committee, which supported passage of the Edmonds School District’s 2024 School Construction Bond and Replacement Technology/Capital Levy. The two measures, which were approved by voters in February 2024, included a $594 million construction bond and a four-year, $120 million technology levy.

In the Yes! for Edmonds news release, Sefrioui said that passage of the Edmonds levy lid lift “is about three things. Catching up, creating stability and securing a better future for our City. Yes! For Edmonds is an entirely volunteer-driven campaign that will be in every corner of the city over the next few months to grow our coalition and to make the case for why Prop 1 is so critical. We believe that Edmonds is worth it.”

Levy supporters point to the financial strains facing many cities statewide due to the long-term impacts of Tim Eyman’s Initiative 747, which caps property tax increases at 1% annually.

“When I became mayor last year, I knew Edmonds faced financial challenges — but I didn’t realize the full extent of the crisis,” Rosen said in the news release. “Like hundreds of cities, Edmonds doesn’t have a spending problem — we have a revenue problem. Without urgent action, we’ll face even more devastating cuts that will erode the quality of life we all value.”

The levy would be a permanent, multi-year levy. The ballot title states that if approved by voters, the levy lid lift would authorize the Edmonds City Council to increase the regular levy in 2026 up to $1.65 per $1,000 of assessed value. Exemptions would be given for qualifying seniors, low-income and disabled residents.

According to the Municipal Research and Services Center, a permanent multi-year levy lid lift allows municipalities — with voter approval — to collect more than the state-limited 1% in property taxes each year for up to six years. The lift must state the total tax rate for the first year only. Subsequent years must identify a maximum “limit factor,” which the total levy amount must not exceed — and for this measure the “limit factor” will be annual inflation as measured by the Consumer Price Index-Urban.

Once the levy expires, the levy amount does not revert to what it was prior to the lid lift. Instead, the maximum levy is used as the base to calculate all future 1% levy limitations.

If you want to see an estimate of your property tax bill under the proposal, use the My Edmonds News calculator here.

Learn more about the campaign at YesForEdmonds.org.