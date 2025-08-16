Saturday, August 16, 2025
Service Clubs
Edmonds Lions Club distributes books to school children
Service Clubs

Edmonds Lions Club distributes books to school children

L-R: Edmonds Lions Club volunteers Melissa Meier, Jim Forgey, Michelle Bretz and Dean Oquist. (Photo courtesy Edmonds Lions Club)

Tthe Edmonds Lions Club participated in the Edmond School District School Resource Fair at Meadowdale High School Thursday, Aug. 14. The Lions Club distributed 602 books to children and teens of all ages.

