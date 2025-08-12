Edmonds Planning Board to review co-living housing codes Aug. 13

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

The Edmonds Planning Board at its Wednesday, Aug. 13 meeting will discuss the co-living housing codes update and review the first draft of the codes’ amendments. According to the agenda, co-living housing provides a “meaningful source of affordable market-rate rental units that allow individuals to independently live in high-cost communities that they otherwise be unlikely to afford without roommates.”

The final draft code will be reviewed by the Planning Board, which will make a recommendation on a co-living code update for City Council to consider on Oct. 8.

The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in the Brackett Room, third floor of Edmonds City Hall. You can also view remotely via Zoom. The meeting ID is 873 2287 2194 and the passcode is 007978. You can also participate by telephone at US: +1 253 205 0468.

You can see the complete agenda here.