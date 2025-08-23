Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!
Aug. 13
300 block Edmonds Street: Vehicles in a neighborhood were egged overnight. Unknown suspect. A report was taken.
22000 block Highway 99: A person lost his wallet. He later found it with items missing.
24100 block 78th Place West: Unknown suspects stole fence panels from a construction site.
800 block Main Street: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
23700 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect attempted to swindle money from another person over the phone.
700 block Main Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a charge of criminal trespass.
23800 block Highway 99: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop and arrest.
400 block Edmonds Way: An officer received a dispatch of a severely injured deer.
24100 block 78th Place West: A man reported juveniles riding dirt bikes in Mathay-Ballinger Park. The juveniles were not located during a search of the area.
21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a grocery store parking lot.
23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise.
Aug. 14
8100 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver eluded police during an attempted traffic stop in response to a suspicious vehicle.
600 block Glen Street: Two BB guns were given to the police department to be destroyed.
70 block West Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a hit and run.
Aug. 15
9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and his daughter got into an argument.
23400 block Highway 99: A woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend a few months prior.
900 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business location.
22600 block Highway 99: A driver who reportedly struck another vehicle was arrested for hit and run.
200 block 3rd Avenue North: Motorcycle vandalism was reported.
23300 block Highway 99: A man reported theft of a motor vehicle.
21600 block 76th Avenue West: An adult made vague threats to an employee.
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.
23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a local business.
Aug. 16
23200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her ex-partner vandalized her vehicle. Case is ongoing.
23600 HWY 99 Two males attempted to use someone’s ID and credit card to make a purchase.
7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A male driver allegedly crashed into multiple cars and fled. Charges were referred.
24100 block 87th Avenue West: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.
9700 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for assaulting her boyfriend.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was turned into the police department.
900 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.
23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
6800 block North Meadowdale Road: A juvenile allegedly made verbal threats.
Aug. 17
21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.
23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.
200 block 5th Avenue North: A damaged cell phone was found at the Edmonds Police Department.
21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
Aug. 18
23700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle door lock was broken during an attempted vehicle prowl.
100 block West Dayton Street: Police were called to a report of an unsecured business.
23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile female was found at a friend’s house. Her legal guardian arrived and took custody.
19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.
7100 block 156th Street Southwest: A man was scammed out of his money through an fraudulent email. Suspect unknown.
23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were trespassed from a local business for alleged nuisance activity.
800 block Dayton Street: A woman reported providing identifying information during a fraudulent phone call.
24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.
7100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.
22600 block 40th Place West: Officers assisted a neighboring agency.
Aug. 19
21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.
7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A man in a red sedan eluded officers.
200 block 2nd Avenue South: Stolen property from a public building was reported.
21100 block 81st Place West: A woman was arrested on an Edmonds PD warrant.
8300 block 214th Place Southwest: A report of a landlord harassing tenants was made.
300 block Bell Street: A resident reported a suspicious phone call.
21400 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was victimized by a cyber scam.
400 block Dayton Street: A backpack found in downtown Edmonds was placed into found property.
21000 block 74th Avenue West: Broken windows to a parked vehicle were reported.
