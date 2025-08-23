Edmonds Police Blotter: Aug. 13-19, 2025

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Edmonds News!

Aug. 13

300 block Edmonds Street: Vehicles in a neighborhood were egged overnight. Unknown suspect. A report was taken.

22000 block Highway 99: A person lost his wallet. He later found it with items missing.

24100 block 78th Place West: Unknown suspects stole fence panels from a construction site.

800 block Main Street: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

23700 block 84th Avenue West: An unknown suspect attempted to swindle money from another person over the phone.

700 block Main Street: A woman was booked into Snohomish County Jail for a charge of criminal trespass.

23800 block Highway 99: Officers assisted the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office with a traffic stop and arrest.

400 block Edmonds Way: An officer received a dispatch of a severely injured deer.

24100 block 78th Place West: A man reported juveniles riding dirt bikes in Mathay-Ballinger Park. The juveniles were not located during a search of the area.

21900 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered in a grocery store parking lot.

23600 block Highway 99: A man allegedly stole merchandise.

Aug. 14

8100 block 220th Street Southwest: A driver eluded police during an attempted traffic stop in response to a suspicious vehicle.

600 block Glen Street: Two BB guns were given to the police department to be destroyed.

70 block West Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for his outstanding warrant.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked into jail for a hit and run.

Aug. 15

9000 block 236th Street Southwest: A man and his daughter got into an argument.

23400 block Highway 99: A woman reported being assaulted by her boyfriend a few months prior.

900 block Main Street: A man was trespassed from a business location.

22600 block Highway 99: A driver who reportedly struck another vehicle was arrested for hit and run.

200 block 3rd Avenue North: Motorcycle vandalism was reported.

23300 block Highway 99: A man reported theft of a motor vehicle.

21600 block 76th Avenue West: An adult made vague threats to an employee.

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A woman was arrested for an outstanding warrant.

23800 block Highway 99: A stolen vehicle was recovered at a local business.

Aug. 16

23200 block Highway 99: A woman reported her ex-partner vandalized her vehicle. Case is ongoing.

23600 HWY 99 Two males attempted to use someone’s ID and credit card to make a purchase.

7300 block 213th Place Southwest: A male driver allegedly crashed into multiple cars and fled. Charges were referred.

24100 block 87th Avenue West: A malicious misdemeanor was reported.

9700 block 234th Street Southwest: A woman was booked into jail for assaulting her boyfriend.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A wallet was turned into the police department.

900 block Main Street: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail for charges of trespassing and resisting arrest.

23600 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

6800 block North Meadowdale Road: A juvenile allegedly made verbal threats.

Aug. 17

21900 block 76th Avenue West: A man was arrested on a charge of reckless driving.

23800 block Highway 99: A man was booked into Snohomish County Jail on a charge of DUI.

200 block 5th Avenue North: A damaged cell phone was found at the Edmonds Police Department.

21900 block Highway 99: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

Aug. 18

23700 block 76th Avenue West: A vehicle door lock was broken during an attempted vehicle prowl.

100 block West Dayton Street: Police were called to a report of an unsecured business.

23000 block 94th Avenue West: A juvenile female was found at a friend’s house. Her legal guardian arrived and took custody.

19300 block 44th Avenue West: A man was arrested for outstanding warrants.

7100 block 156th Street Southwest: A man was scammed out of his money through an fraudulent email. Suspect unknown.

23600 block Highway 99: A man and a woman were trespassed from a local business for alleged nuisance activity.

800 block Dayton Street: A woman reported providing identifying information during a fraudulent phone call.

24100 block Highway 99: A man was booked for a misdemeanor warrant.

7100 block 212th Street Southwest: A man was cited for a trip permit violation.

22600 block 40th Place West: Officers assisted a neighboring agency.

Aug. 19

21900 block Highway 99: A juvenile male was cited for operating a motor vehicle with a canceled title.

7300 block 228th Street Southwest: A man in a red sedan eluded officers.

200 block 2nd Avenue South: Stolen property from a public building was reported.

21100 block 81st Place West: A woman was arrested on an Edmonds PD warrant.

8300 block 214th Place Southwest: A report of a landlord harassing tenants was made.

300 block Bell Street: A resident reported a suspicious phone call.

21400 block 92nd Avenue West: A woman was victimized by a cyber scam.

400 block Dayton Street: A backpack found in downtown Edmonds was placed into found property.

21000 block 74th Avenue West: Broken windows to a parked vehicle were reported.